How to Save Money When Travelling around Europe

Travelling around Europe is an adventure that millions from across the continents undertake. It is a fun and thrilling experience that works perfectly because of the interconnectivity between the countries. This avails a wide range of activities to do and several sites to visit. You can save loads of cash while on this venture. It simply requires proper preparation and basic research. Further, you will find valuable tips that will make it possible.

Book Your Flights Early

Creating an itinerary beforehand will help you to take advantage of the cheap rates that come with early bookings. Booking a flight two weeks or more before will earn you better rates compared to last-minute bookings. The difference could be as big as half the price depending on the airline. Flights are perhaps the biggest expenses you will incur on this trip, so hitting a lower price is fantastic.

Also, it is vital to avoid travel agencies and find your flights on your own. This will save you a significant amount of cash. There are travel search engines that will help you to compare flight deals at various travel agents and airlines. They include the likes of Google Flights, Expedia, Kayak, and Skyscanner, among others. You should get the cheapest deal that works for you using these sites. Early bookings coupled with an elaborate search for the best deals will save you a lot of money. It is the first step to having your cheapest Euro trip.

Use Public Transport

Europe has a well-developed public transport system that allows you to access different places via rail or road. It is the cheapest way of moving from one place to the next. Some places even have a one-off rate that you can pay and use railway transport throughout the day. Touring a place doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to use cabs and car rentals. You will be surprised at how convenient public transport could be. All you need to do is to ask the hotel concierge or any other friendly person for directions to the train or bus station. Alternatively, you can use a map to find your way around. Fortunately, maps are readily available on your phone courtesy of apps like Google Maps that show you around a place.

Using public transport also grants you the perfect chance to truly explore a place and interact with the locals. You will get lost a couple of times and find your way around as you discover more places. It is also significantly cheaper. However, some instances will require you to use a cab because of convenience. Also, if you are travelling in a group, then hiring a car and cost-sharing may be cheaper. Lowering your transport costs will definitely reduce the overall costs of your trip.

Choice of Accommodation

Accommodation is another important part to consider when trying to save money when travelling around Europe. You have to strike the perfect balance between good accommodation and easy accessibility. The hotels that are close to major attraction sites are usually very expensive compared to the others.

The best choice of accommodation is one that is accessible via various means of transport. It could be a distance from the sites you want to visit, but the transport costs would be nothing compared to the cost of spending more on accommodation. You should go to a travel website and look for the best accommodation that is affordable and accessible.

Airbnb is also another platform that can find you a place that is perfectly tailored for your needs. It allows you to state your preferences, and the site filters out the best. The options vary from family homes, student hostels, hotel rooms, entire houses, and more. It allows you to find a place where you can stay with your family and/or friends. You could also save a lot on food since these houses might have cooking appliances that you can use to prepare your own food. Picking the right place to stay is another money saver when travelling to Europe.

Plan Your Itinerary

It is vital to have a plan for your entire trip. Europe is a vast place with endless possibilities. You should choose the places that you want to visit in a single trip and stick to the plan. Unfortunately, it is impossible to visit all the popular sites in a single trip. Even if you have the funds and the time, there is no fun in doing it all at once. You should plan your current trip as well as subsequent ones so that you cover the entire place after a certain number of years. Some of the most popular towns include:

The Town Description Paris Paris is the city of love and romance, where you can fall in love and lose your head with the unbridled excitement of youth and passion. The Eiffel Tower is the most famous, but by no means the only romantic spot in Paris. London London is Britain’s capital and one of the greatest cities in history and modern times. Westminster is home to the government, there are also Buckingham Palace, the nation’s finest galleries, museums, theatres and clubs. Prague Prague is the capital and largest city of the Czech Republic, located in the centre of the historical land of Bohemia on the Vltava River. Nowadays, Prague is the result of eleven centuries of development: its area is 496 km2, and its population is approximately 1,240,000 inhabitants. Amsterdam Amsterdam is the capital of the Netherlands and has a reputation as Europe’s freest city, vibrant by day and by night. It’s a city of charming, colourful houses, magnificent architectural monuments and canals that run all the way through the capital.

All these places have popular sites that you should cover whenever you visit the place. There are also certain ‘cheat codes’ that will make your life easier in specific places. There are sites that are accessible free of charge, thus allowing you to enjoy them without spending anything. Others have package offers, for instance, museum cards, which will enable you to pay a fee and visit several museums. A good itinerary will also facilitate early bookings and extensive research that will help you to save money.

Manage Your Money

Money management can also save you lots of cash. You should carefully watch where you go for currency exchange. Most people usually end up doing it at the airport, which is obviously the most convenient. However, these places are aware of this and usually charge higher rates. You should do your research on where to find the best rates in order to save money. Also, learn to shop from the ordinary stores around the city. You will spend significantly more when you shop at the airport or at the shops and restaurants in the major tourist sites. Alternatively, you could buy snacks or packed food before proceeding to these places. You will be surprised by how much you will end up saving eventually.

Try Gambling

Gambling is one of the most exciting things to do in Europe. Major cities like London host several land-based casinos. Some of the best casinos in Europe include the following:

The historical Casino de Monte Carlo;

Empire Casino;

Casino Baden;

Casino Estril;

Genting International Casino;

Casino di Venezia.

Because of the money exchange issues, cryptocurrency gambling could be the best option. You can operate it using your crypto wallet and gamble from different countries across the continent. Any Bitcoin casino UK will enable you to play your favourite games conveniently and make cash if you are lucky.

Gambling is so fun, and it gives you a perfect chance to make some money while on the trip. You should have a budget for it and stick to it. Furthermore, the casinos offer a myriad of activities that you can engage in besides gambling. They have exquisite restaurants and other things that you can enjoy. Hence, there is every reason to visit a casino while on a Euro trip.

Do Not Travel in the High Season

Picking the right travel dates will save you a lot of money on these trips. Summer is usually the high season, and it comes with a lot of inconveniences such as fully booked hotels, exorbitant prices, crowded cities and sites, and more. Actually, things will be so different, and you might miss out on the original feel of a specific place.

The best time to travel is during the other seasons. You will find the exact opposite of the above, which includes reasonable rates, cheap accommodation, and the streets will be quite friendly. However, sometimes your dates might not be flexible. You could be visiting friends or planning to spend Christmas or New Year’s Eve in Europe. If this is the case, ensure that you book your flights and hotel rooms very early.

Watch Communication Costs

Using your phone while in a different country is costly. It attracts roaming charges which are usually very high. The best alternative would be getting a European sim so that you can call and access the Internet at the local rates. However, your phone could be locked, making this impossible. Only an unlocked phone or a dual band GSM phone can work with a foreign sim card.

You can also take advantage of places such as hotels that have free WiFi. They will allow you to make free calls via WhatsApp, Skype, FaceTime, or Zoom. Another option is buying a mobile WiFi hotspot that is cheap and portable, thus allowing you to be accessible throughout.

Conclusion

These are strong tips that will enable you to save tremendous amounts of money when travelling around Europe. They are simple yet very effective if you follow them closely. Europe is a popular destination for people from across the continents. Proper planning, picking the right dates, making early bookings, and choosing the right accommodation plus all the rest could make it the best trip.