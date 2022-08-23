Body Success Fitness opens third women-only gym at Ards Business Hub

County Down fitness company, Body Success Fitness, has opened its third women-only gym at Ards Business Hub after the success of its personalised training programmes.

Body Success Fitness, which has gyms at Bangor and Holywood, has seen marked growth since the end of the pandemic restrictions and has further plans for expansion in the next 18 months.

After a long career as a personal trainer, Jim Gordon decided to open a new fitness studio exclusively for women after speaking to many clients who felt uncomfortable in a traditional gym.

“The atmosphere can sometimes be intimidating in a big gym, especially if you haven’t trained before and may not know how to use the equipment. Over and over women were telling me they wanted their own space with classes focusing on functional training,” he explained.

Body Success Fitness

He opened Body Success Fitness in Bangor six years ago as a hybrid gym and training facility with classes running throughout the day supporting women not just to lose weight but to be healthier, fitter and stronger.

“Functional training is about being able to move better which in turn boosts confidence and can also help with mental health. We also work with our clients on nutrition and overall wellness,” he added.

After the lockdowns lifted, there was a boom in interest in health, prompting Jim to open the third fitness studio at Ards Business Hub to cater for demand.

“We’ve had great success with people who have trained to improve health, lose weight and recover from illness. One great example of this is Gillian Cousins who lost two and a half stone after coming in to train with us in 2020. She loved it so much, that she has now qualified as personal trainer and works for us,” he said.

Ards Business Hub Chief Executive Nichola Lockhart said they were delighted to welcome the new gym to the park.

“Jim and his team are passionate about health and wellbeing and this shows in their classes, which are all about support and camaraderie with a group of like-minded people. We’re glad to be part of the journey of this great company as it grows and develops,” she said.

To find out more about Body Success Fitness go to www.bodysuccessfitness.co.uk and to see more about Ards Business Hub go to www.ardsbusiness.com.