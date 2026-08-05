Dog Royal Takes Over Down Royal This Sunday

Down Royal Racecourse announces the return of Dog Royal, sponsored by GAIN Elite, taking place on Sunday 9th August 2026. Calling all dog lovers of all ages from across Northern Ireland – come together and celebrate your furry companions in style.

Taking place at Down Royal Racecourse in Lisburn, Dog Royal promises a jam-packed programme of activities for four-legged friends and their owners alike. The day will feature Flyball demonstrations, Gun dog demonstrations and Scent demonstrations, offering something for every dog and every owner to enjoy.

Beyond the canine competitions, attendees can browse a range of shopping stalls, enjoy a variety of food and refreshments, and soak up the atmosphere of one of Northern Ireland’s most beloved racing venues. Dog Royal is the perfect summer day out for the whole family, with dogs very much included.

Hannah Morgan, Business Manager at GAIN Elite said: “At GAIN Elite, we are passionate about the health and happiness of pets across Ireland, and Dog Royal is a wonderful opportunity to bring that passion to life. We are thrilled to sponsor such a fantastic community event at Down Royal Racecourse and look forward to celebrating the incredible bond between dogs and their owners with everyone who joins us on the day.”

Emma Meehan, CEO at Down Royal Racecourse said: “Dog Royal is one of our most popular events in the calendar here at Down Royal and we can’t wait to welcome dog lovers back again this August. Whether you’re coming for the flyball demonstrations, the scent demos, or just a day out with your dog, there is something here for everyone. We are extremely grateful to GAIN Elite for their support and look forward to a fantastic day.”

Visitors to this year’s Dog Royal can enjoy shopping and sampling from some brilliant dog-friendly brands, including Best Bark, Adders Pantry and Haus of Hank and event sponsors GAIN Elite. Whether you’re treating your pup or picking up something for yourself, there’s plenty on offer.

Everything on the day is included in the ticket price. Children under five go free, however a ticket must still be registered for them in advance via the website.

For tickets, more information, and updates visit downroyal.com/tickets or follow Down Royal Racecourse on social media.