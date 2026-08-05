Onóir joins Gareth for Live from the Folk Park

The Ulster American Folk Park has announced Onóir as the second major act for its upcoming open-air concert, Live from the Folk Park. Taking place within the unique surroundings of the museum on Saturday 29 August, Onóir – an Irish Folk group from Donegal – will headline alongside singer-songwriter Gareth, originally from Co. Tyrone, for the commemorative summer event, which will celebrate local storytelling and musical heritage.

Tom McHugh, Declan Gaughan, Deane Connaghan, and Diarmaid McGee, are renowned for their fresh takes on traditional ballads and the energy they bring to traditional Irish classics.

Born in Castlederg, Co. Tyrone, a stone’s throw from the Ulster American Folk Park, Gareth now resides in Nashville. His ability to blend his Irish roots with his love for country music and storytelling has amassed tens of millions of views on social media. The line-up also features rising stars, Armagh harpist and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist, Niamh Noade, and Cork singer, Meadhbh Walsh.

Live from the Folk Park

The concert will close the Ulster American Folk Park’s The STORIES OF US programme, which launched in June to celebrate its 50th anniversary, and mark USA-NI250. The anniversary programme brings to life the role of people from Ulster in founding America. The vibrant blend of history and culture, past and present, makes a unique contribution to the wider USA-NI250 commemorations taking place throughout this year. Supported by USA-NI250 funding from the Department for Communities, it spotlights the influential stories of migrants from these shores, including one of the first signatories of the Declaration of Independence who had family roots in Ulster.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see a new Presidential Portraits display From Here to the White House, featuring original portraits drawn by Belfast artist, Frank McKelvey, exploring the ancestral links between eleven U.S. presidents and Ulster. The recently opened Under the Hawthorn Tree exhibition, based on the book by best-selling Irish author Marita Conlon-McKenna on the Great Famine, adds another compelling layer to the museum’s visitor experience this summer.

Commenting on the development of The STORIES OF US programme, Nathan Domer, Acting General Manager of the Ulster American Folk Park said, “This is more than an events programme. It’s an invitation to be part of our anniversary and experience how we will bring to life the stories of those who left Ulster centuries ago and shaped the foundations of what would become the United States we know today. Live from the Folk Park will be a fitting finale to the programme, bringing together music, storytelling and shared traditions to celebrate the connections between Ulster and America in one special concert.”

William Blair, Director of Collections at National Museums NI, explained why the Ulster American Folk Park is uniquely placed to tell The STORIES OF US.

He said, “Ulster American Folk Park is a remarkable institution, fifty years in the making. Nowhere else illuminates our deep connections with North America in such a comprehensive, compelling manner. The STORIES OF US is a celebration of authentic storytelling and the cultural wealth we share with our American cousins. Whatever our community background or tradition, this is a place where everyone is welcome and where our stories are told. Museums are always at their best when they bring past and present together into a dynamic conversation that provides memorable experiences – and the STORIES OF US will do exactly that.”

For more information on The STORIES OF US programme and to book tickets, visit ulsteramericanfolkpark.org