Deadline Extended for the 2026 Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards

Businesses and individuals from across Northern Ireland’s automotive sector have been given extra time to submit their entries for the Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards 2026, in partnership with Used Cars NI, with the new closing date extended to Monday 10th August at 5pm.

Now in its fourth year, the awards celebrate excellence across Northern Ireland’s automotive industry, with the gala ceremony returning to the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast on Friday 6th November.

This year’s judging panel will once again be led by the former Scottish Motor Trade Association CEO Sandy Burgess, with winners recognised across 23 categories celebrating excellence in retail, customer service, innovation, and individual achievement.

Returning in 2026 is the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, presented every other year to recognise an individual whose outstanding contribution has helped shape Northern Ireland’s motor industry. The recipient will be selected by the independent judging panel.

Sasha Jeffrey, Director of PR & Events at ASG and founder of the awards, said: “With the deadline extended, this is the final opportunity for businesses and individuals to showcase the outstanding work taking place across Northern Ireland’s motor industry. Every year we’re inspired by the quality of the entries, and we’d encourage anyone who has been considering entering to take advantage of this extra time and submit their entry.”

Head Judge Sandy Burgess added: “Every year the quality of entries gets stronger. We’re looking for businesses and individuals who are making a real difference through innovation, customer service, leadership, and professionalism, so don’t miss this opportunity to tell your story.”

Emma Marley, CEO of Used Cars NI and headline sponsor, commented: “These awards have become an important date in the automotive calendar and provide an excellent platform to celebrate the businesses and people driving our industry forward.”

The Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards 2026 are proudly supported by Used Cars NI, AbbeyAutoline, Autoguard Warranties, Dealer in a Box, Northridge Finance, PML Group, Purple Rock Logistics, Transport Training Services, Warranty Solutions Group, GardX, Enterprise Mobility, Momentum Warranties, Eskimo Lead Management, First Response Finance, Cool FM, and EMaC.

Entries close at 5pm on Monday 10th August 2026. For full details, entry criteria, and online submissions, visit: nimotorindustryawards.com

The Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards Categories

1. Dealer Group

2. Franchised Dealer

3. Large Independent Dealer (Over 50 Vehicles)

4. Medium Independent Dealer (50 Vehicles or under)

5. Small Independent Dealer (25 Vehicles or under)

6. Used Vehicle Dealer

7. EV Dealer

8. Leasing Company

9. Marketing Campaign

10. Customer Service (Independent Dealer)

11. Customer Service (Franchised Dealer)

12. Community Campaign

13. Employer Excellence

14. Dealer Principal / General Manager

15. Sales Manager

16. After Sales Manager

17. Sales Team

18. Inspirational Female

19. After Sales Team

20. Automotive Technician

21. Rising Star

22. Apprentice

23. Lifetime Achievement