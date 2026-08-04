Retail NI Launches Neighbourhood Police Officer Award

Retail NI has launched a new Best Neighbourhood Police Officer Award as part of its annual High Street Heroes Awards, with voting opening to Retail NI members and local traders.

The new award recognises the vital role neighbourhood police officers play in supporting retailers and helping to keep high streets safe for businesses, staff and customers.

Online voting for High Street Hero Awards opens today for the whole of August.

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “We are delighted to introduce this new award as part of High Street Heroes. Neighbourhood Police Officers play an invaluable role in keeping our members, their staff and customers safe across our villages, towns and cities.

“Neighbourhood policing teams are on the frontline in tackling crime on our high streets. Through this award, we want to recognise their commitment, professionalism and the positive contribution they make to local communities and businesses every day.”

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said “Our retail sector is at the heart of communities across Northern Ireland. Retail staff provide an essential service, often working long hours while dealing with a wide range of challenges, including abuse, theft and antisocial behaviour. They deserve to feel safe and supported at work.”

“I am delighted by the introduction of a dedicated High Street Heroes NI Neighbourhood Police Officer of the Year Awards, and I encourage you to make a nomination in this category. Your local Neighbourhood police officers are critical in strengthening relationships with businesses, listening to their concerns and working in partnership to prevent crime and improve safety. By building trust, sharing information and working together, we can help create safer places for people to work, shop and visit.”

Voting in the High Street Hero Awards is open and runs throughout August. You can vote via retailni.com