M&S Belfast Extends Opening Hours for Fleadh

Marks & Spencer (M&S) is extending the opening hours of its Belfast store as the city prepares to welcome visitors for the All-Ireland Fleadh this weekend.

From Sunday 02- Sunday 09 August, the city-centre store will open:

Monday to Friday: 8am–10pm

8am–10pm Saturday: 8am–8pm

8am–8pm Sundays: 11am–7pm

Alongside extended trading hours, customers will be able to enjoy tastings from local suppliers throughout the week, discover locally sourced products and meet Percy Pig during special in-store appearances.

The week-long programme will also feature products from local suppliers including Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt from County Down, O’Malley Strawberries from County Armagh, and Genesis Bakery from County Antrim, offering customers the chance to discover a range of great quality products available in the M&S Foodhall.

Featured products will include Stillness Irish Whiskey, M&S’s first own-label Irish whiskey, developed exclusively for M&S in partnership with award-winning, family-owned Boann Distillery in Boyne Valley. The premium triple-cask blend is part of M&S’s growing range of locally sourced products from across the island of Ireland.

Conor McLoughlin, Store Manager, M&S Belfast said: “There’s a real buzz around Belfast as the city prepares for the Fleadh, and we’re excited to be part of what promises to be a fantastic week. By extending our opening hours, we’ll be able to serve customers for longer and provide even more flexibility for those spending time in the city centre.”

“Whether customers are looking for a quick bite to eat, delicious food to share with family and friends, or the great quality and trusted value they’re used to from M&S, our team is ready to help them make the most of their visit.”

Visitors can also stop by the M&S Belfast Foodhall to pick up everything they need for a day in the city, from fresh sushi prepared daily in the Bento Sushi Kitchen to crowd-pleasing sharing food, deli favourites and M&S’ much-loved picky bits range. Whether meeting friends, enjoying live music or making the most of the festival atmosphere, customers can find a wide selection of food and drink options to enjoy on the go throughout the week.