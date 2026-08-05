Sixth Centre for Democracy and Peace Fellowship Cohort Set to Shape Northern Ireland’s Future

Twenty-eight leaders from across Northern Ireland have been selected to join the sixth cohort of the Centre for Democracy and Peace’s Fellowship Programme.

Chosen from a high number of applicants, the new cohort brings together individuals already making an impact across politics, business, the public sector and civic society. The group includes political representatives, entrepreneurs, senior public servants, business leaders, cultural advocates and community organisers.

With representation from five political parties and a broad range of sectors and backgrounds, the new cohort reflects the diversity, talent and ambition shaping Northern Ireland’s future.

Over the next seven months, the Fellows will take part in a transformative leadership programme combining learning, dialogue and collaboration. The programme will provide opportunities to challenge assumptions, exchange ideas and build relationships across political, professional and community divides.

The Fellowship Programme is the Centre for Democracy and Peace’s flagship programme, designed to equip and connect Northern Ireland’s political, business and civic leaders to address the region’s most pressing challenges.

Founded on the lessons of Northern Ireland’s peace process, the Centre for Democracy and Peace works to support individuals, communities and institutions to resolve conflict, uphold human rights and foster reconciliation. Its work is grounded in the belief that democracy can help to heal divisions, build trust and create a better future.

Since its establishment in 2021, the Fellowship Programme has supported more than 125 leaders across politics, government, business and civil society. Its growing alumni network continues to demonstrate the impact of leadership rooted in integrity, creativity and a shared commitment to positive change.

The sixth cohort will build on that momentum, developing the skills, relationships and vision needed to strengthen communities, foster innovation and contribute to a more prosperous and peaceful Northern Ireland.

The Fellowship programme is supported by the Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Irish American Partnership, and its corporate partners and sponsors Allstate NI, Camlin Group, FinTrU, Fujitsu NI, NIE Networks and Ulster Carpets.

Darragh McCarthy, Chair of the Fellowship Advisory Board, said: “This year’s Fellows bring a remarkable breadth of experience, expertise and perspective. They are already making valuable contributions within their organisations, communities and wider society, and the Fellowship will give them the opportunity to learn from one another and build meaningful relationships across sectors.

“At a time when strong, collaborative and forward-looking leadership is more important than ever, the Fellowship provides a unique space to explore ideas, challenge assumptions and consider how we can work together to address Northern Ireland’s most pressing challenges.

“I am delighted to welcome our sixth cohort and look forward to seeing the contribution they will make to the Fellowship community and to Northern Ireland’s future.”

The Centre for Democracy and Peace Fellowship Programme Cohort 2026-27