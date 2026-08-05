Enjoy a Getaway with Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks and Jet2Villas

Jet2CityBreaks is Jet2holidays’ dedicated city breaks product launched in May 2015. Jet2CityBreaks provides Jet2.com flights and handpicked hotels in more than 30 of Europe’s most popular cities, all secured with a low £60pp booking deposit.

Spectacular villa stays from £689 per person with Jet2Villas

Jet2Villas is Jet2holidays’ dedicated villa holiday offering launched in May 2017. Jet2Villas offers the freedom of a villa holiday with the full package – a £60pp booking deposit, as well as 22kg baggage, 10kg hand luggage and great flight times with Jet2.com, as well as car hire included as standard.

Sunshine breaks from £639 per person with Jet2holidays

Jet2holidays is the UK’s leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands and provides great value package holidays you can trust to more than 600 resorts, all secured with a low £60pp booking deposit. Customers have a choice of thousands of 2-5-star hotels, with Jet2.com flights, an industry leading 22kg baggage allowance, 10kg hand luggage and airport transfers included.

Late deals from Belfast International Airport:

Jet2CityBreaks – Balearic Islands, Palma, 4 star HM Balanguera, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on 26th August.

Price: £629 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2Villas – Turkey, Dalaman, Villa Corals – Agni, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 14th September.

Price: £689 per person based on 6 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

Jet2holidays – Spain, Costa Blanca, 3+ star Magic Aqua Rock Gardens, 7 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on 21st September.

Price: £899 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Greece, Crete (Heraklion), 3+ star Koni Village Hotel Apartments, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on 7th September.

Price: £639 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

****All deals supplied are the cheapest available rates for the holiday(s) or flight(s) specified and therefore availability may be limited at this price. Prices are correct as of 03/08/2026. ****

To find out further information, please refer to the terms and conditions and your rights. To book your trip, please visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.