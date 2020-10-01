How To Come Back Stronger From Redundancy

Nobody should ever consider themselves to be redundant. We all have a purpose and a mission, adding value to the world around us as well as to the people we live and work with. That’s why the prospect of being made redundant is disorientating at best, and alarming at worst. If you are in redundancy discussions at the moment try and negotiate Outplacement Services as part of your redundancy package to give you the CV and interview coaching you need to help you get a new job quickly. Everyone will react differently to redundancy and some will experience complex emotions during the redundancy period, and even for a long time after. The key is to manage these whilst taking control of your future.

This guide has been written to help you navigate through the process of rebuilding your career, and with any luck, to enable you to come back stronger and even more successful.

Follow these steps

Stay rational

Remain calm and try to isolate the situation in your own mind. Separate the redundancy from your ongoing work during the redundancy process, including, importantly, leadership of those who depend upon you. Remember that your role is up for redundancy, not dismissal. The events which led to this decision by the company were no doubt complex, and may have included Covid-19, poor leadership, or a shift in market conditions. In any event, the board would have had to make a tough decision. Remember that they have not specifically targeted you, but your role, and will be aware of the impact that this will have on you, your livelihood, and your family. They will want this uncomfortable process to move as smoothly as possible, and by remaining calm and considered, you can take control of the process and make reasonable observations and proposals to get the most from any offer put to you. Whilst your first thoughts will naturally be concerned with how you will earn an income, try to focus on your exit plan, and securing the best exit deal you can get.

Be professional

Always continue to fulfil your work obligations and demonstrate that you are a person who delivers, ‘come what may’, and however hard it may be. Why? Because you need to secure the best redundancy terms, and do not want to burn bridges which might be useful later in your career. You never know who you might come across some time down the line in another role, especially if you remain in the same industry. Ask for a written reference before you finish; you are more likely to receive a generous reference at the time of redundancy than some months later. You may even be asked to draft one yourself for approval, particularly if your employer is busy dealing with multiple redundancies. You should ask for outplacement coaching to help shape your ‘personal action plan’; namely, crafting a CV, cover letter, and application, and to polish up your interview skills. This will be more forthcoming if you have remained professional and agreeable throughout the process; remember, the decision will almost always have been finalised and is unlikely to change. A good outplacement coach will provide strong support and be a sounding board throughout your campaign and return to work. The costs of this should be ‘swept up’ by the company in their overall restructuring plan.

Be positive

Being made redundant generates varied emotions that can strike without warning. There will be positive days whilst other days will be less so, and may perhaps be better spent on reflection. Initially, basic concerns such as ‘How will I pay the bills?’, ‘Why me, what did I do wrong?’ and even ‘What will people think?’ may be foremost in your mind. There will be rational answers to all these questions, and thinking through them calmly is one way to manage the emotions. Firstly, redundancy happens to many people at some stage in their lives, and you’ll no doubt find others who will sympathise with your predicament. Through focus and a clear plan, you will come back stronger and prove any doubters wrong. Those who have experienced redundancy often believe that it mobilised their own determination, which helped them to play more to their strengths in future applications and roles. Finally, you were made redundant, not dismissed, so it was not personal. Look to the future as an opportunity that can lead you to end up somewhere more exciting. Getting fitter can help you to remain positive and give you energy, so think about an exercise plan.

Budget

Make a budget so that you have a personal financial plan in place and can spend your time focusing on your next move without having sleepless nights worrying about finances. Identify and cut out luxuries that you don’t need; sometimes, making adjustments to your life can be a good thing. Speak to people who might help, for example banks and mortgage companies. They would prefer to assist in the early days of your redundancy rather than later when things become complicated. Have a contingency plan to address the worst-case scenario, and crucially, set out how long you can remain unemployed.

Set a date

Draw breath before you rush into a job search. Preparation is key. Having already created your budget and decided the date by which you need to be back in work, the pressure to secure a new job should hopefully be under control. You have now effectively bought yourself some time to craft an action plan.

Craft your plan

Your plan should cover the following:

Stick to a schedule

When you were working, your daily routine was governed by the company. Now it’s down to you, and you can organise your day however you want. Avoid wasting time or becoming distracted, as you could end up feeling anxious for not working on your campaign. Remove this angst completely by setting out a routine and sticking with it. A few focused hours a day are far more beneficial than a constant thought around what you should be doing, and then not doing anything well, or at all. So, work from, say, 0830 – 1200 and then 1300 – 1600. Build days off into your schedule and enjoy them. Add in a working Saturday or Sunday to mix up the week, and keep the pace going. Remember, companies typically close between 1800 and 0900 so try and switch off between these hours too.

Searching questions.

Do I really want to return to the same sector / role? Or do your skills lend themselves to other options? Set out a few career options and alternative paths, thinking through your next couple of moves and where you might want to be. Now is the time to start with a clean sheet of paper, using the experience and knowledge you have gained over your working life. No matter how short this may have been to date, you should have an idea of what you like doing and what you don’t. Working to your natural strengths often leads to success. So, set your path if you intend to remain in your current line of work, otherwise draw out a couple of other options for moving industries, location, role, or even profession. Consider becoming self-employed if that might be an option. A coach will help you work through and explore possibilities.

Your achievements

Think about the examples and stories which support these achievements and write them down, using the STAR format if it helps. These will be useful when answering interview questions but, more immediately, they will be the key successes and achievements you will use to build your CV. Treat this as your personal library. It’s easy to find lists of core competencies and strengths which employers typically look for in each role, and see how many you can evidence in your own working life; for example, being able to communicate and influence, and how you are able to build strong working relationships quickly.

Build your achievements into a CV

When crafting your CV, remember clarity, brevity and impact. This is your sales document and it has to be easy on the eye and easy to read; it should also be written in the third person. Build a full CV initially, which can then be amended and shortened, if necessary, to address the requirements of each application. For example, you may decide to re-order the achievements so that the most relevant comes first, or remove a section if it is not relevant to the particular role. Now that you have your personal sales document, you can start using it. Set up your online folders carefully so you can identify and access the version you used for any particular application or recruiter quickly. Although this seems obvious, you might be surprised how easy it is to lose track of what was sent to who as your campaign gathers momentum.

Revitalise your LinkedIn account. Make sure this mirrors your CV, but write your introduction in the first person. This is your personal page where you can showcase your talents and experience. Start letting people know that you are available; it’s a benefit that you can start any new post straight away.

Distribution and search plan

You are a week into your planning, you have a CV, and now you can start to market yourself.

Identify the key recruitment agencies and consultancies who specialise in dealing with people with your skills, in your chosen profession and industry. Make contact with them by asking for a chat, and upload/ email out your CV. Craft your opening email or cover letter and be ready with a consistent approach for all applications. Keep a note of what you have sent or said to who and when – always have their numbers and names in your phone, and a notebook to jot details when they make contact. Sign up for the key job sites and upload your CV, returning to this regularly to update or slightly amend the CV to bring you back to the top of new searches. Set your search parameters so that you receive alerts for roles you might be interested in, and do the same for LinkedIn (you could also join LinkedIn Premium, which offers a free one-month membership). Check LinkedIn daily to see how many people are hitting on your profile, an indication of the success of your campaign. Remember to be consistent across all channels and platforms. Search for companies that you are interested in and follow them on social media and in the business press. If you read that they have secured a new contract, are expanding, or you think that your skills, knowledge and experience could somehow be useful to them, get in touch. You can do this either via a LinkedIn contact (it’s common to find that someone you know will have contact with the person you need to speak to), or by calling their front desk directly. Consider joining the Civil Service, who recruit regularly across a vast range of disciplines and regions. The application process can be exacting and time-consuming, but it will undoubtedly help you reflect on your skills, knowledge, and experience, in a new way!

Should I apply for this role?

Once a great job title with an attractive company and a good salary comes along, it’s easy to become excited to the point of forgetting to examine the details. Without wanting to deflate the excitement of finding that dream job, it’s important that you’re realistic about the chances of success. Where there is a solid rationale for why the job is suitable for you and why you can do it well, then you stand a far better chance of getting an interview, which in turn will improve your morale. You have already prepared details of your skills, knowledge and strengths, and how these are demonstrated through your achievements. Now, take the job description, highlight the required skills, knowledge, and experience, and ask yourself if you can confidently place a ‘tick’ against each of these. If you can, then apply. If you can’t, can you substitute the requirement with something even better? If not, move on and don’t look back. If you’re really not sure, then call them and ask; you have nothing to lose.

Research

Before you craft a cover letter or complete the application form, invest some time in research. What do you know about this company? What are they working on which has caught your eye? Why has this role come up, and if it is a new position, why has it been created? You need to know everything so that your application will resonate with them; your language should mirror theirs, and you should show that you are in tune with their plans, thinking, and values. A letter written simply about yourself does little to inspire and will read like a blanket, standardised approach.

Remain active, learn new skills

Outside of your set routine, you will have time for other things, so don’t waste it. Get fit, spend time with friends and family, complete the to-do list at home, and speak with old acquaintances; all of these have value and will help your general wellbeing. You can also learn new skills, for example, by undertaking an online course, attending a local college, or through volunteering. You will also meet new people which could lead to a job contact, and you will have something fresh and interesting to talk about at interviews.

Staying power

Keep going, stick to the plan and keep working at it. Continue your research. It’s fine to see yourself in each role as you are applying for it, but if it doesn’t work out, move on. Always follow up your application or submission with an email or call to ask for feedback, and remember that it can take time for applications to work through the system.

Interview skills.

Start practicing your interview technique as early as you can. Compile a list of questions and work on your answers. Remember clarity, brevity and impact. Identify some job descriptions for roles you would like and use these as a target. If you have secured coaching, then the coach will be able to lead you through the development programme so that you are ready and your answers flow naturally when the time comes. If your examples and stories are already clear in your mind, then you can devote your energy at the interview on delivery and communication, rather than having to think hard about each word.

12.Hold out for the right role. As tempting as it might be (and maybe income critical) to take the first role on offer, take time to revisit your career plan. Does this fit? Does it present the kind of challenge that you need? Does it pay, and have the medium-term prospects that you are looking for? If not, and there isn’t any immediate pressure to agree, then politely decline and keep pressing ahead for the role that you really want.