Essential guide to landing a job in this critical COVID-19 era

The highly-contagious, novel covid-19 virus has taken the world by surprise, as most countries strive to upgrade health and safety measures and restore normalcy to socio-economic affairs. No fewer than 370,000 persons have lost their lives to this deadly virus, including workers and employees. Medical experts and scientists are working to create a vaccine, which may take about a year, give or take a few months. Hence, it will suffice to say that there is no known cure for now. In the midst of this chaos, one thing is certain, getting recruited will not be so easy for individuals who have been job hunting before the pandemic and those that have lost their jobs to it.

The Effects Of Covid-19 On Recruitment

As a result of this pandemic, a lot of recruitment are being cancelled or rescheduled. A very few are conducted remotely to keep safety rules intact. Many job applicants are disappointed and frustrated about the turn of events. Life as we know it is no longer the same, and this applies to business and employment as well. Nevertheless, new job offers are available everyday. How do you land a job in the midst of this period where the global health crisis that puts most businesses on hold, confining employees to the walls of their homes?

Using This Downtime To Your Advantage

With enough time at your grasp, start taking measures to rebrand your personality and CV, thereby increasing your chances of securing an ideal job. Take time to update your resume, CV, and LinkedIn profile. Ensure that you review your social media accounts and get rid of details you would not want your employer to see. Should you have a hard time doing that, then you can make your accounts private.

Many applicants have lost job opportunities due to employers finding out some nasty comments or posts they sent online. For this reason, it is important to keep social media accounts clean.

Improve Your Chances Of Getting A Job

One of the areas that can help you secure a job easily is references. Many people downplay the power of this section. Employers are likely to hire applicants with reputable referrals associated with their firms. These should be either employees or people close to the hiring manager.

To improve your job hunt success, focus on companies that are recruiting. There are several professions that have not been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, including accounting, health care services, delivery services, customer services, among others. Also government-related positions are becoming more available to the public.

Find out more about these offers online. The Covid-19 Employers Guide by Luxor Staffing, a notable staffing agency, will provide you with information on how to get hired.

What To Do In The Face Of An Interview

This is where most applicants find it challenging. However, the interview process should not wear you out. In this era, interviews are conducted online, which is a better alternative to meeting the manager in person. Practise before an interview; go through your responses and questions you have for the interviewer. One sure way to fail in an interview is to go unprepared.

Dress smart for an interview – good looks are important. For remote jobs, discuss your ideal work-from-home options with the recruiter.