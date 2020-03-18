How to Ace Your Job Interview

So, the time and effort you put into your CV has paid off and you have an interview lined up for your dream job. An interview is an opportunity for you to highlight your skills and convince your future employer that you would be a good fit for both the company and the role they are hiring for.

However, this can also be an intimidating process and nerves can get in the way of looking prepared and confident. Here are some tips to help you ace that interview.

Knowledge is Power

Power is not just knowledge; it’s also confidence. You cannot research too much, so take your time and really get all the information you can. It will show that you are taking the role seriously and are capable of being prepared. You will need key information like the company mission and any major achievements or milestones.

Check the company’s social media channels as this can give you an insight into its culture. It is also a good idea to check industry profiles and have a look at the main competitors. Try and find out as much as you can about the person interviewing you, how long they have been there, their history and background, etc.

Dress to Impress

It’s important to look professional when you go to an interview, but you should also look like the right fit for the company, so familiarise yourself with the company culture before you turn up. Remember that it’s better to look too smart than too casual, but you should also feel comfortable and confident in what you are wearing.

For many people, this can be a bad time to be spending money on new clothes, but if you need to make a purchase to get your outfit right, then check the office discount code for great savings.

Go Armed with Answers to the Warmup Questions

There several typical interview questions that you should prepare answers for. The more prepared you are, the more confident and professional you will come across. Some typical questions can include:

Tell us about yourself

Why should we hire you?

What are your career goals?

What are your weaknesses?

Whilst you can reference your CV, it is always best to add something of interest instead of repeating what they already know.

Avoid These Common Mistakes

There are several common mistakes that people can fall into during interviews. Negative comments about your current company or boss will only serve to make you look unprofessional. It is also always prudent to be completely honest when you are interviewing, as anything less can trip you up down the line.

Have a Question at the Ready

Interviewers will often want to know if you have any questions at the end of the interview. This is your opportunity to show off what you know about the industry and competition, whilst also gathering important information. If you have your questions ready, you won’t get caught out. It is also good to include a question about what reasons they may have for not offering you the job. This gives you an opportunity to address any of their concerns.