Fade Cut Looks for Gentlemen that will amaze You

There is no doubt that fade cut looks are the most common men’s haircuts. This is since there are a myriad of varying styles available for guys to choose from. Apart from this, these cuts are stylish and modern styles for guys. Generally, they are characterised by long manes on top and sides, which are faded.

Regardless of what you are search for, whether a skin-fade, low-fade, mid-fade, or high -fade, here LoveHairStyles has all these styles of fade haircut looks to choose your favourite one. Let’s take a gander.

Amazing Fade Cuts.

If you are here since you need an amazing fade haircut, you will get exactly that. There are a couple of fade cuts that you will find useful. It is essential to be knowledgeable about varying types of fade cuts so that you can explain to your hairdresser exactly what you need when you go to the salon.

Defining a Fade Cut.

First, before we dive into different types of fade cuts, it is essential to understand the meaning of a fade cut. Fade haircut is all about fading the means starting at the crown to bottom in both the sides and the nape. The tresses are gradually tapered to the neck. You can also decide the length which you need your tresses to be fade at.

The best way to taper the tresses is by use of clippers. Usually, the barber uses a different size number of the clippers to determine the length of the manes faded. He usually begins with the elongated tresses and slowly trims downwards the hair on the nape and sides.

Taper Vs. Fade.

This two terms-taper and fade are usually used interchangeably. However, they are two varying terms. However, the disparity is not too significant, and that is why sometimes barbers and men ignore it. The variance is that in fade cuts, the tresses are blended to the skin while in taper styles, some hair is left.

Despite the fact that the two cuts employ the same technique of cutting the tresses, the manes in taper haircut is not trimmed to the skin, different from what happens in the fade cut. As such, the taper fade has long manes on the sides, and this reveals typically minimal scalp area and thus has less edginess.

Variations of Fade Cuts.

There are approximately four varying types of fade styles. It is low maintenance and highly versatile hairdo that provides contrast and doesn’t need a lot of styling.

With so many variations of fade cuts, it becomes challenging to tell the barber the exact style that you need. Here are some variations of fade cuts.

High Fade Style.

In this haircut, the fading of the hair usually starts at the top of the head. There is a sharp distinction created between the extended tresses on crown and the shorter faded manes on the sides and nape.

On the same note, since the fading starts slightly higher on the head, the contrast created makes the tresses on crown appear much longer than usual.

The high fade-cut is the best hairdo if you need to attract attention on the haircut, especially if you go for short manes on the sides.

Low Fade Style.

This is precisely opposite of high fade and usually begins tapering of the man’s hair slightly few inches above the neckline and the ears. With minimal contrast and extra texture created on the sides, a low fade cut is best suited for guys with mid-length hair which is thicker as well.

In addition, you can tell your hairdresser to style a faded beard to complement your low fade.

Mid Fade Cut.

As the title suggests, the fading in the medium fade cut starts at the mid-head. That is why it is also called a medium fade. The barber usually starts fading the tresses on all the sides and the nape halfway.

If you are not certain what looks better on you, then mid-fade haircut is the right cut to choose. In addition, medium fades works great with almost all the other types of typical haircuts from pomp to quiff haircuts.

Source: LoveHairStyles