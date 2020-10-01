Managing home-working through the winter

Home offices have become commonplace across the country. When the coronavirus pandemic struck, organisations sent as many people as they could to work from home.

Now, with a recent rise in cases of COVID-19, businesses are being told to keep employees at home – or send home those who have returned to the office. And this guidance could remain in place for another six months if necessary.

So with the colder months now looking likely to be spent on Zoom calls, how can you keep staff morale and productivity up?

Challenges of winter working

In summer, working from home can be wonderful. The days are long and staff members can enjoy more time with their families if they aren’t commuting into work. Employees can take advantage of the sun while they run their reports and see more balance in their lives.

But when the days start getting shorter and colder, it can become more challenging to keep your team’s spirits up when they’re stuck in their homes.

There are some actions you can take, however, to help them have the best experience they can and produce the best work they can.

Allow flexibility

Some people need a little more flexibility in their working hours. They might appreciate a longer lunch break in order to appreciate the minimal sunlight hours experienced in winter. They might need to take breaks to take the kids to school and then pick them up.

Allowing your employees to get some vitamin D in the hours it’s available could boost their moods and help keep them productive. So consider letting them work later into the evening or start and finish earlier if it helps them work and feel better.

Encourage activity

In the colder months, it’s easy to just stay in under a blanket instead of venturing outside to keep active. But this could have a detrimental effect on mental and physical health for some people. One way to help encourage your colleagues to stay active is to do it together.

Consider setting up a virtual activity that anyone can sign up to. You might want to set a target for everyone to reach at their own pace – at lunch hours or after work. Your team could also sign up for a virtual run or walk to raise funds for charity. There are plenty being held at the moment. Get your team’s thoughts and don’t force anyone to join in if they don’t want to.

Support your team

Winter brings with it a rise in the number of colds and illnesses being spread – and that’s aside from COVID-19. Although staff members are less likely to take sick days if they’re working from home, make sure they know they can if they need to.

Allowing them the time to recover properly from illnesses or accident injuries will help them come back stronger. Instead of forcing them to work when they’re not going to be productive, let them recuperate and return when they’re ready to give their best. Your support will no doubt have a positive influence on their motivation.

Keep communications open

Above everything else you do to keep your employees happy at home in the winter, make sure you’re maintaining communication with them. If you have company news, let them know as soon as you can.

And make sure you’re listening to what they have to say. Encourage suggestions about how to maintain job satisfaction as they enter another phase of home working. Set up individual and team calls to hear from everyone.

Your employees will recognise when you’re doing all you can to keep them smiling.