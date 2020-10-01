Young people demand action to save planet as they join TEDxStormont Countdown

A number of Northern Ireland’s young rising stars of climate activism are expected to voice their growing concerns of the climate emergency at TEDxStormont Countdown.

The young people will make an impassioned plea to decision makers to do more in response to the global crisis at the virtual TEDxStormont Countdown event on Saturday 10 October.

TEDxStormont Countdown will hear from leading thinkers and doers about what a cleaner, zero-emission future can be; through inspiring examples of current progress underway, and compelling reasons why now, as the world recovers from a different global shock, is the time to act.

Organisers of TEDxStormont Countdown believe the voices of younger generations are increasingly becoming louder in the climate debate and deserve to have a platform to be heard.

One of the young people to add their voice to the Countdown Call for Action is Anna Kernahan. Anna is a climate justice and ecological activist from Belfast who solo strikes for the climate every Friday as a part of Fridays for Future.

Anna was one of the leaders of the Youth Strike for Climate which took place across Northern Ireland, and the world, in September 2019 and saw thousands of pupils leave school to protest the lack of reaction by decision makers to the climate emergency.

Anna Kernahan, a climate justice and ecological activist said: “The climate crisis is not a far-off challenge for future generations to deal with, it is a live issue now, and action is required to respond.

“People all over the world are becoming refugees, homes are being destroyed in floods and fires, entire ecosystems are collapsing, but we are continuing to emit anyway. Urgent action is required by leaders around the world to step-up and protect our planet. It is no longer acceptable to put greed before humanity.

“The pandemic has meant me, and my fellow youth activists, have had to find new ways to protest to ensure our message of action is still heard by decision makers. TEDxStormont Countdown is a great opportunity for our leaders to listen to our calls for action and ensure that the climate crisis isn’t forgotten in the midst of another global emergency.”

Curator of TEDxStormont Countdown, Eva Grosman said: “No other voice is more important in the climate crisis than that of our young people. Unfortunately, they will inherit this emergency and to allow them to articulate their ideas and visions for the future of the planet is extremely important. The young people who will join us on 10 October are exceptional activists who are working to ensure our small portion of the planet is saved from the harsh realities of the climate emergency.

“Young people oftentimes see solutions and opportunities before others. They have the energy and passion to push ahead the agenda of change and are not afraid to be heard in their fight for climate justice. This enthusiasm is exactly what is needed for this emergency to be appropriately confronted and options laid on the table to tackle the climate crisis.

“We look forward to hearing the insights and ideas for change of the Northern Ireland youth at TEDxStormont Countdown.”

Local voices such as Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon MLA and Professor John Barry, Director of the Centre for Sustainability, Equality and Climate Action at Queens University Belfast are expected to add their voices to the Call for Action and share their ideas for a better, more sustainable Northern Ireland.

The event will also have a host of international speakers beamed in as part of the worldwide drive for greater awareness of the climate emergency and to shine a light on the need for renewed and creative thinking including The Duke of Cambridge, HRH Prince William and Australian born actor, Chris Hemsworth.

TEDxStormont Countdown is in partnership with SONI – the Electricity System Operator for Northern Ireland. SONI runs the NI electricity system and is committed to transforming the power sector from fossil fuels to a clean energy system, as a direct response to the climate crisis.

To register for TEDxStormont Countdown: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NeokYQACSLGHbWhU2ol2DA