Ulster Bank to extend Customer Contact Team

Ulster Bank is creating over 100 new jobs in its Belfast Customer Contact Centre which is set to relocate to world-class new office space in the bank’s city centre headquarters at Donegall Square East.

The new jobs, which are customer service representative roles across web, social media and telephone, will provide support to UIster Bank customers in Northern Ireland as well as to customers within the wider RBS Group. This includes customers of Royal Bank, NatWest and Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland.

Ulster Bank Customer Contact Centre

Recruitment for the new positions is underway, and the bank expects the opportunities to be filled by the end of April 2020. This will bring Ulster Bank’s Customer Contact Centre employee numbers to over 500.

As part of the bank’s already announced multi-million-pound investment in its Belfast headquarters, a ‘Centre of Excellence’ will be created at the Donegall Square East building to base the Customer Contact Centre team.

Team members currently working at the bank’s Danesfort offices in south Belfast, as well as new recruits, will relocate to the upgraded city centre HQ this summer.

Joanne Wilson, Customer Experience Lead for Royal Bank & Ulster Bank, said: “These new roles in Belfast will help us in our commitment to deliver outstanding service to our customers. The jobs will also provide a fantastic opportunity for a wide range of people to join an award-winning Customer Contact Centre team, based in the city centre in a modern, vibrant new office environment.”

Mark Crimmins, Head of Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland said that the jobs and the investment in the bank’s headquarters showcase its commitment to investing in Northern Ireland.

“We are making a very significant investment in the centre of Belfast which will upgrade office space for our team, help us create new employment locally, and bring hundreds more people into the city centre of Belfast. So, this is a very positive development for Ulster Bank as well as for the city and Northern Ireland. The decision by RBS to locate customer service jobs for the wider bank in Belfast is also recognition of the continuing excellent standards being set by our Belfast team,” he added.