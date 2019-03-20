Ulster Bank launches new “all-in-one” bank account service

Ulster Bank has launched a new service which allows customers to securely see all their bank accounts in the Ulster Bank mobile app. Taking just a few minutes to setup, the service enables customers to view current accounts from 15 different UK banks.

Customers will be able to view account information, balances and transactions from their other accounts, in the main app, in the same way they would view any of their own current accounts. This means customers will no longer need to switch between different banking apps when reviewing their finances, making it easy to keep track of where money is being spent and have a single view of their finances.

Customers who consent to manage and share their data will have an up-to-date, easy to access overview of their finances. The UK’s largest banks are already participating, with more being added each month, as and when they support the functionality.

This is the first in a series of new features, made possible by Open Banking.

Future digital developments will focus on helping customers better manage their money, improve their financial wellbeing and achieve their long-term ambitions.

Frans Woelders, Chief Digital Officer, Ulster Bank Personal Banking, said: “We’re excited to be offering this service so our customers will be able to review their finances much more easily from the comfort of their own homes or on the go.

“This is an important step in our mission to transform our digital services, focusing on digital innovation and using the latest Open Banking technology, to help make people’s banking lives easier. This feature is the first in a number of innovations we are working on to help customers manage their money more effectively and improve their financial wellbeing.”

Terry Robb, Head of Personal Banking at Ulster Bank, said: “We’re focused on putting in place practical, relevant improvements that improve customers’ experiences, no matter how they choose to bank with us. We’re going to continue to innovate in the services that we offer them.”