Bewlake Lift and Haul in it for the long haul

Bewlake Lift and Haul, a Ballycastle company, has formed thanks to help from the Go For It Programme in association with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Mike Blake launched Bewlake Lift and Haul Ltd in June 2019 after spotting a gap in the UK and Irish markets for a haulage company to offer a combined crane and heavy transport solution using a single vehicle.

Bewlake Lift and Haul Ltd operates across the United Kingdom and Ireland using a state-of-the-art Volvo FH tractor unit with an extendable platform trailer and crane – one of the largest of its kind in Northern Ireland.

The haulage company offers commercial clients a range of tailored lifting and transport solutions in one safe and efficient operation for various loads including; shipping containers, cabins, boats, steel works and frames, and heavy plant and machinery.

Speaking about launching his own haulage business Mike Blake, Managing Director of Bewlake Lift and Haul Ltd said; “I’m an engineer by trade and worked offshore, all around the world, in the oil and gas industry for a number of years, but wanted to return home and follow in my father’s footsteps by setting up a successful business in the road transport industry.

“I grew up around trucks, so the haulage industry is in my blood. My dad was in the trade for over 50 years and ran his own haulage company, and my grandfather operated commercial vehicles prior to the Second World War.

“The road transport industry is a competitive marketplace, and I knew that if I was going to launch a successful business, I needed to find a niche that I could exploit. That’s when I spotted a gap in the UK and Irish market for a combined crane and heavy transport solution using a single vehicle.”

Mike turned to the Go For It Programme to seek expert advice and help with developing a robust business plan to help turn his idea into a business. The Go For It Programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies. It provides expert advice and help with developing a robust business plan to help turn ideas into a commercial enterprise.

Mike said: “After completing my initial research, I knew I had a solid business idea that had the potential to be very successful. However, I needed a robust business plan and financial forecast to secure the necessary funds for the state-of-the-art Volvo FH tractor unit with extendable platform trailer and crane, which was pivotal to my business strategy.

“So, I got in touch with the Go For It Programme and my business advisor provided me with extensive support in drafting a business plan and doing a detailed two-year financial forecast. This allowed me to approach a reputable finance company and secure the necessary funds to purchase the vehicle.

“The business has really taken off with commercial enterprises across the UK and Ireland recognising the cost and safety benefits of our tailored lifting and transportation services using a single specialised vehicle. We have already expanded our client base into mainland Europe and are working to secure the finances to put an additional vehicle on the road to meet the demand of clients.”

Anna Logan, Business Advisor at Enterprise Causeway, on behalf of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said: “Mike joined the Go For It Programme with a clear business idea, having done a substantial amount of research on the road transport industry and how he would carve a niche in the marketplace using a specialist vehicle.

“We supported Mike in the development of his business plan, focusing on clearly defining his service provision, marketing and financial forecasts. This helped him secure the finances needed to purchase the Volvo FH tractor unit and specialist truck-mounted crane.

“It’s great to see a local business forge its own path in a highly competitive industry, securing contracts all around the UK and Ireland.”