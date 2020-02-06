Discover NI Offers of the Week – don’t miss ’em!

Northern Ireland boasts a wonderful collection of places to stay including beautiful B&Bs, luxurious spa hotels and great value self-catering properties. Discover NI has selected the best offers of the week to help you plan a short break.

Luxury Valentine Getaway at Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen from £192 per person sharing

Escape to Lough Erne Resort this Valentine’s for a romantic two night retreat. Romance will be in the air as you check-in to enjoy a bottle of bubbly, luxury accommodation, candle light dinner, and rose and chocolate turn down. To book call 028 6632 3230. Offer available until 29th February (subject to availability).

Overnight stay at the Armagh City Hotel, Armagh from £99 per person based on two people sharing

Relax and enjoy a short break at the Armagh City Hotel. This exclusive offer includes an overnight stay in an en-suite bedroom, delicious modern Irish cuisine in the Friary Restaurant as well as the state of the art health and leisure club. Free Wi-Fi and parking is also included. To book call 028 3751 8888. Offer available from 16th February until 31st March (subject to availability).

Couple’s Pamper Package at the Best Western Plus White Horse Hotel, Derry~Londonderry from £190 per person sharing

Treat your partner this Valentine’s day to a lavish overnight stay at the Best Western plus White Horse Hotel. This offer includes a four course evening meal in the award winning 68 Clooney Restaurant with a bottle of house wine, a 30 minute back, neck and shoulder massage plus breakfast in bed the following morning. To book call 028 7186 0606. Offer available until 31st March (subject to availability).