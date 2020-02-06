Tourism and Hospitality Management student awards

Ulster University students studying courses within the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management celebrate their academic success at this year’s student awards.

Senior executives from some of Northern Ireland’s largest tourism, hospitality and food businesses attended the awards to recognize the high achievement of Ulster University students.

The awards were established to celebrate the outstanding success of individual students across a range of modules and recognise the excellence of first-year students who achieved first class marks and gained a place on the Dean’s List.

Professor Una McMahon-Beattie, Head of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management congratulated award winners: “It is with a great sense of pride that I welcome and congratulate our fantastic tourism and hospitality management students to our annual awards ceremony, with this sector set to a £16 billion industry and offers our students a rewarding career path.

We were delighted to be joined by our industry partners who support and equip our students with the skills needed to succeed in their employability journey, enabling them to be able to take on the challenge of leading and creating change across the hospitality, tourism and food sectors.”

A total of 15 major awards were presented. The award sponsors at this year’s event included Hastings Hotel, Belfast Titanic Hotel, Crosskeys, Consumer Council (NI), Da Vinci’s Hotel, Henderson Food Service, Northern Area CIMA, Suki Tea, Tourism NI, Origin Digital, Special Olympics and Bank of Ireland.