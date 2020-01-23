M. B. McGrady host visit from Bank of England

Last Wednesday, M. B. McGrady & Co. Chartered Accountants, hosted a prestigious visit from Michael Saunders, a member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee.

Michael Saunders is one of nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which also includes the Governor, the three Deputy Governors for Monetary Policy, Financial Stability and Markets and Banking, and the Bank of England Chief Economist.

The Monetary Policy Committee is responsible for making decisions about the Bank Rate and MPC members regularly visit all regions of the UK to hear about business conditions from the business community.

Over an informal business lunch, Mr Saunders met with M. B. McGrady & Company’s partners – Mal McGrady, Conaill McGrady and Seamus McLernon – and clients, representing various sectors, to hear more on the current economic business conditions.

Clients in attendance included Michael Magee, Chairman of East Down Farmers, Richard Hogg from Macrete Ireland Limited, Declan McCormick, MD of Hugh J O’Boyle Limited, and representing the voluntary sector, Nicholas McCrickard, Manager of Rural Down Network.

Mr Saunders was accompanied on the visit by the Bank of England Deputy Agent in Northern Ireland, Gillian Anderson who commented: “Our Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has access to vast amounts of economic data in which to inform decisions however it’s always been a priority for members of the MPC to visit the regions and speak to business owners directly.

“At the visit to M. B. McGrady & Co. Chartered Accountants, Mr Saunders shared the Monetary Policy Committee’s view on the economy, and, in turn, the business figures shared their experience of current business conditions.”

Following the visit, Managing Partner at M. B. McGrady & Co. Chartered Accountants, Mal McGrady added: “We were delighted to host Michael Saunders and Gillian Anderson during Michael’s two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

“Following a breakfast meeting at South Eastern Regional College and visits to manufacturing companies, we’re honoured that Michael concluded his visit at our offices in Downpatrick and spent time with our clients.

“We would like to thank Michael and Gillian for visiting M. B. McGrady & Co., and for spending time listening to the opinions of our clients from their respective industries, and to their thoughts on the current economic business conditions.”

As one of the longest-established accountancy practices in Northern Ireland, M. B. McGrady & Co. Chartered Accountants has three offices in Northern Ireland, located in Downpatrick, Belfast and Newtownards.