Hinch Distillery awarded World Gin Award Gold

Hinch Distillery, which launched its Ninth Wave Gin and Hinch Whiskey Time Collection brands last summer, has received gold status for its gin at an international awards event held in Glaziers Hall, London, writes Sam Butler.

It was awarded gold and certificate in the ‘Contemporary Gin Style’ category after judges from a panel made up of international journalists, specialist drinks retailers and industry experts completed a blind tasting session on a variety of gin profiles originating from all four corners of the world.

The contemporary category covers gins with flavour profiles where juniper is still discernible, but other flavours such as citrus, spice, and floral notes are more prominent than in a Classic Gin. Contemporary Gin is a catch-all term for gins described as “New-Wave”, “New Western”, “New American Dry”, and must be bottled at a minimum of 37.5% ABV.

Ninth Wave, which is part of a growing production line at the £15 million distillery near Carryduff, is set to open to the public this summer. It’s a premium product that taps into Celtic heritage and is the craft work of Belfast-born head distiller Aaron Flaherty and his team, who have a wealth of experience working for some of Ireland and the UK’s best-known spirit brands.

Mr Flaherty says: “We are delighted to receive the gold at the World Gin Awards. It marks the perfect start to what will be an exciting year for Hinch Distillery as construction revs up for a public launch this summer.

“We believe our Ninth Wave gin is mystical and otherworldly and we’re very proud of the methods that go into making it but to receive an award when the product is still in its infancy and from those at the top of the spirit industry, is confirmation that we are producing a product worthy of holding its own on a global stage.

Hinch Distillery is the brainchild of well-known Northern Ireland entrepreneur Dr Terry Cross, who previously owned Delta Printing and Packaging in Belfast.

Mr Flaherty adds: “Ninth Wave isn’t just a great-tasting gin but it tells a story about its origins and it plays on Celtic mythology, which is reflected in the design of the bottle, which we believe is a real stand out feature with our product so we are crossing everything that our luck doubles next month!”