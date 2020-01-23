Spoil yourself with a staycation this month

Northern Ireland boasts a wonderful collection of places to stay including beautiful B&Bs, luxurious spa hotels and great value self-catering properties. Discover NI has selected the best offers of the week to help you plan a short staycation break.

Time well spent at Belmore Court and Motel, Enniskillen from £100

Spend quality time together experiencing Fermanagh’s natural beauty, its many attractions which are packed with history and character; enjoying delicious local food all while making memories to last a life time. Book for minimum of two nights with this offer and save up to £25 per night plus free breakfast. Book seven days prior to arrival to avail of discounts. PREPAY Terms & Conditions apply. To book call 028 6632 6633. Offer available until 29th March (subject to availability).

Wonderful winter at the Everglades Hotel, Derry~Londonderry from £45 per person sharing

It may be cold outside but you are always guaranteed a warm welcome in the Everglades Hotel. What better way to relax than by sipping your complimentary cocktail by the roaring fire. This wonderful winter offer includes luxurious overnight accommodation, complimentary cocktail upon arrival, full Irish breakfast, complimentary customer car parking and a Hastings Hotel Duck. To book call 028 7132 1066. Offer available until 29th February (subject to availability).

Two night winter escape at the Mellon Country Inn Hotel, Omagh from £176

Escape and indulge in a guilt-free getaway at the Mellon Country Inn Hotel in Omagh. Located in the heart of the Sperrin Mountain region, the hotel is surrounded by plenty of walking trails nearby just waiting to be discovered. This offer includes two nights with bed and breakfast for two people plus afternoon tea for two adults on a day of your choice. To book call 028 8166 1224. Offer available until 29th February (subject to availability).