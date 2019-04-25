M. B. McGrady & Co Chartered Accountants Counts on Growth with opening of new Lisburn Road offices 

Situated in the heart of BT9, chartered accountancy firm, M. B. McGrady & Co Chartered Accountants, has just opened the doors of its new Belfast office, relocating from its base in University Street to the Lisburn Road, with the creation of four additional roles.

The office move cements a strong year for the business and is a commitment to the company’s focus on future growth. The four new job roles take the company’s head count to over 30, spilt across the company’s three offices – Belfast, Downpatrick and Newtownards.

Established almost 70 years ago in Downpatrick, M. B. McGrady & Co. Chartered Accountants is one of Northern Ireland’s leading practices, and the company is headed up by Directors, Mal McGrady, Conaill McGrady and Seamus McLernon.

“The past year has witnessed significant growth for our company as we prepared for the major changes introduced by HMRC with the launch of Making Tax Digital – a move that long-term could potentially cause a shift away from the traditional annual tax return. We recognised the challenges that this would present to the accountancy sector and to our clients and set about establishing a specific division to help clients’ transitions to online accounting,” comments Mal McGrady, Director at M. B. McGrady & Company Chartered Accountants.

The new division, which consists of a team of five, is being spearheaded by Conaill McGrady, Director of M. B. McGrady & Co Chartered Accountants. Reflecting on the business’s expansion and launch of the new division Conaill adds:

“Making Tax Digital is one of the biggest changes in accountancy in a generation. We realised how significant this would be to both our team and clients, and our Making Tax Digital division was established to both educate and encourage our clients to transition to cloud-based software in order to prepare for the change.

“Reflecting the developments in accountancy, our business has also grown considerably. We had outgrown our previous home and felt that the time was right to invest extensively in our Belfast practice, with a bright and shiny new office for our growing team.”

With a focus on developing local specialist talent, M. B. McGrady & Co. Chartered Accountants’ new Belfast base will provide the company with the opportunity to further grow its workforce over the coming years.

M.B. McGrady & Co. is committed to leading the way in delivering digital tax and online accounting services, and helping clients take full advantage of rapidly improving business-friendly accountancy software to streamline their financial operations.

With offices in Belfast, Downpatrick and Newtownards, M. B. McGrady & Co now offers accountancy, payroll, audit and tax services across the region, including specialist services for agricultural and charity businesses.

Founded in 1951, M. B. McGrady & Co has grown rapidly and today stands as one of the oldest and most respected accounting and management consultancy firms in Northern Ireland.

For more information please visit www.mbmcgrady.co.uk