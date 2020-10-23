Lidl Northern Ireland Announces Plans to Build New Store in Carryduff

Lidl Northern Ireland is pleased to announce the purchase of a 4.5-acre site in Carryduff, Co. Down, from Kilmona Property Ltd this week. The retailer is currently working on a formal planning application designed to contribute significant local investment and jobs to the Carryduff community, which it plans to share with the local community in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the announcement, Christopher Speers, Regional Property Executive for Lidl Northern Ireland, said: “We have had a long standing desire to serve the vibrant and thriving community of Carryduff for many years and we look forward to revealing more detailed plans in the weeks ahead. Our new proposed Lidl store will bring significant local investment, the creation of many new jobs as well as incredible quality and value to Carryduff and we hope to gain support from the local community on these plans when we share them in due course.”

The company buys around £300 million worth of goods from Northern Ireland annually, much of which is for export to thousands of Lidl’s stores throughout Europe. It also supports local food producers through its Kick Start supplier development programme and has already helped to showcase quality Northern Irish products from more than 30 local suppliers to date.

Lidl Northern Ireland employs more than 900 employees across its 39 stores in Northern Ireland and regional distribution centre in Nutt’s Corner, Belfast.