Chartered marketers take on digital challenges heightened by pandemic

Four Northern Ireland businesswomen are among the first 100 professionals in the world to become accredited advisors in a globally recognised marketing model that will help businesses plan a recovery from the devastating economic impact of the pandemic.

As SOSTAC® Certified Planners, marketing strategy experts Lydia McClelland, Denise Hamill, Christine Watson and licensed tutor Debbie Rymer are actively working with companies to improve their digital presence to survive in a world at battle with the devastating impact of the Covid-19 virus.

“Digital marketing skills have never been more important than they are in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, which has seen seismic shifts in both buying habits and use of technology for communication and business transactions,” said Debbie Rymer of SAND Marketing.

Organisations need to make drastic changes to their marketing strategy to adjust to the huge changes in digital communications. There is a massive digital skills gap in businesses, which is reported to be costing the UK economy an estimated £4.4 billion per year.

“Companies that invest to train their staff in the latest technologies will be best placed to adapt and flourish in the new economic reality,” explained Lydia McClelland of LMC Associates.

Voted in the top three business models worldwide by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), SOSTAC® Certified Planners are equipped with the skills and knowledge required to help organisations develop and implement highly effective marketing strategies that align with overall business strategy.

“The global pandemic has prioritised digital communications but going forward, organisations need to invest in digital transformation strategies to tackle this skills gap and ensure sustainability in uncertain times. Utilising SOSTAC® methodology for strategy development will help businesses develop a much clearer strategic approach,” said Denise Hamill of Digital Den Marketing.

By putting strategy before tactical delivery, organisations are more likely to achieve optimal results, and ensure sustainability in competitive landscapes.

“The impact of technology and ongoing transformation in the global economy make it essential for marketers at all levels to continually upskill throughout their careers to meet the standards outlined by the industry governing body of the marketing profession, CIM and to proactively ensure that all steps possible are taken to add significant value to the organisations and consumers they serve. SOSTAC is a robust framework that helps assure all stakeholders that marketing investments move beyond panic fire-fighting to align with the changing opportunities that exist in the marketplace and deliver positive return,” added Christine Watson of Watson & Co Chartered Marketing.

