Why A Website Is Important For Your Business

Whether you’re the owner of a local shop and you’ve been a staple in your community for years, or you’re a new business owner, and you’ve just opened up the doors to your store, there’s no doubt that you want to be as successful as possible. To do just that, establishing an online presence through web design is an absolute must.

Finding recommendations for local restaurants, purchasing products (like clothing, shoes, home goods, etc.), and locating businesses that offer essential services (dentists, roofers, plumbers, etc.); in today’s technologically-advanced, fast-paced society, consumers rely on the internet to find companies that offer virtually everything they need. If you want your targeted audience to find and choose your small business – and there’s no doubt that you do – then you need to be where they are most likely to look for it, and that’s the internet!

If you’ve been thinking about launching a website but haven’t committed to it because you aren’t sure you need one or dismissed the importance of a website, you need to reconsider. No matter the size of your business or the industry you’re in, here’s a look at some indisputable reasons why a website is essential and one of the best investments you will ever make.

A Website Is Expected

Today’s consumers expect businesses to have a website. For the vast majority of people, the internet is the first place they head to when they are in search of products or services. A website is where your targeted audience can not only discover your business, but where they can learn about the products and services you offer, your background and experience, and why you’re a reliable resource. In fact, if you don’t have a website, today’s technologically reliant consumers probably won’t even know that you exist and they’ll end up taking their business elsewhere.

24/7 Marketing

A website can be accessed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year (as long as you have good web hosting.) With a well-designed, intuitive website, your prospective customers will be able to find and access your business any time of the day or night; in the wee hours of a weekday morning, late-night on holiday, or on a weekend afternoon. With a website, your targeted audience will have the opportunity to learn more about your company, see what you have to offer, and send inquiries even when your physical location is closed; if you have an e-commerce store linked to your site, customers can purchase products, too!

A Website Expands Your Reach

With a website, even a small brick-and-mortar, local business can become an international operation. Why? Because shoppers around the globe can access a website and make purchases from shops that are thousands of miles away that they otherwise would never have known existed. Plus, a website can also help attract would-be customers geographically located in or around your business that weren’t aware of your business, bringing shoppers from a few towns over or that are even located right a few blocks away into your store.

A Website Builds Your Reputation

Consumers want to know that they are doing business with reputable establishments. They seek and are far more likely to choose well-established companies with a proven track record of success. You can use a website to give customers a snapshot of your business’ history, highlight your awards and accolades, and share testimonials from satisfied customers you have served over the years. With just a few clicks of a mouse or the tap of a screen, would-be customers will be able to discover and learn about your highly reputable business.

It Establishes Your Authority

No matter what industry you’re in or what type of products and services you offer, competition is fierce. In order to stand out from the crowd, being an established authority in your field is an absolute must. While it’s true that there are several ways to build your brand – developing an attractive, welcoming store, as well as radio and print advertisements, for example – if you really want to create brand recognition and establish your authority, you definitely need to have an online presence, and a website will allow you to do just that.

With a custom-designed website, establishing yourself as an expert in your field will be a whole lot easier. When your targeted audience discovers and visits your website and finds that it’s well-designed, easy to navigate, and informative, it will speak volumes about your business’s reliability and authority.

The Competition Has One

Unless your business is one-in-a-million, the chances are that you’re competing against dozens of other companies; even if your business is completely unique, chances are you still face pretty stiff competition. If your competitors have websites and you don’t, what do you think is going to happen? That’s right; instead of choosing you, the prospective customers you’re hoping will do business with your company will instead choose your competition.