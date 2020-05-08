Different Types of Web Hosting Explained

In order to get your site on the web, you need to have it hosted. There are many web hosting options, but the right one for you depends on your needs. All web hosting types offer storage for your website. Still, they diverge in the amount of the control they offer, their storage capacity, the technical knowledge needed to manage them, their reliability, and their server speed.

The three primary types of web hosting are Shared Hosting, VPS, Dedicated Hosting, and Managed Hosting. Let’s begin by looking at VPS vs. Shared Hosting vs. Dedicated Hosting, and then we’ll discuss the Managed Hosting option.

VPS vs. Shared Hosting vs. Dedicated Hosting

Shared Hosting refers to sharing space on a server. With this type of plan, multiple domains share the same resources, such as the CPU and RAM. Your hosting package will provide you with a limit on the total amount of server resources you can use. However, many hosting companies offer multiple hosting levels, allowing you to upgrade your package as your needs expand. Since the server and resources are shared, this cuts down on the cost. This makes them an ideal option for entry-level and beginner site owners. However, because everything is shared, surges in usage may affect the experience of your user. Therefore, if you are expecting to receive a large amount of web traffic, you should go with a different plan. Ideally, you would choose a Shared Hosting plan if you have a personal site such as a blog.

VPS is short for Virtual Private Server. VPSs use virtualization technology to give you your own resources on a server with several users. With VPS, you still share a physical server with other users, but you get your own space. So although you’re still sharing a server, you’re no longer sharing the same resources. Consequently, you’re afforded more storage space and options for customization. For higher-traffic sites, the ideal plan is Dedicated Hosting. However, if you have a small business, an online store, or a large personal site, you would select a VPS hosting plan. Additionally, VPS is a good option if you plan on growing your site.

Dedicated Hosting provides the most server control. This is because the server is leased entirely to you, and your site is the only one stored on it. You get full root and administrative access, allowing you to control everything from which operating system you use to the security. However, all this control comes at a price. Dedicated servers are one of the more expensive web hosting options. They’re generally only used by sites with high levels of site traffic or by owners who need to have exclusive control over their servers. That being said, this type of Hosting requires a high level of technical knowledge for installation, as well as ongoing server management.

Managed Hosting

Last but not least is the Managed Hosting option. This option involves a hosting provider renting a dedicated server but managing the server themselves. Managed web hosting gives you your own server; however, an IT specialist takes care of the day-to-day operations. This means that the IT staff will need to know about your business and the ways it uses the server. With this option, you won’t have to worry about technical problems, software updates, security, or anything else. This option is ideal for businesses with finite IT resources, eCommerce businesses with high traffic, online enterprises that need up-to-date security features, and websites that have a lot of back-end needs.

Managed Hosting is also available for VPS. Managed VPS hosting involves a hosting company operating the VPS for you. An expert installs, configures, secures and audits the server. These experts are called systems administrators.