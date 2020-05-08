The Best and Most Affordable Places to Eat for College Students in London

London is an expensive city. In fact, it is one of the most unaffordable cities in the world when it comes to carving out a life for yourself, yet almost 10 million people call it home. With some of the best universities in the world in London, many students brave the financial perils of the city regardless. Whilst rents are sky-high and the average cost of a cocktail well over £10, it might come as a surprise to know that there are some great places to eat in London, without breaking the bank.

Pizza Union

With slices of pizza for less than £3, the super tasty, extremely delicious pizzas make for an affordable alternative to standard fast food. City University of London is sandwiched between the King’s Cross and Hoxton branches, and the creative workspaces and serviced offices in Shoreditch are just moments from other branches in Aldgate, Spitalfields and Dalston. Their super simple interior and laid back vibe regularly have people queuing out of the door.

Gökyüzü

Home to some of the most deliciously authentic Turkish food in London, this place has been in business for almost two decades. The family-run restaurant takes its name for the Turkish for ‘sky’ and offers dine-in and takeaway options. With Turkish pizzas, known as pide, available for less than £5 and fully loaded kebabs from £10, this restaurant has four branches across north London and gives you great value for money.

Benito’s Hat

This small chain of Mexican restaurants arguably offer some of the best burritos in the capital. In a range of sizes, the smaller make for the perfect snack whilst the largest provide a hearty, filling meal for less than £8. Offering a variety of fillings, they also have tacos, which are often just £1 on Tuesdays. Serving a fantastic range of beer, juices, cocktails (and mocktails), Benito’s hosts a daily happy hour between 5-7pm, giving you two drinks for the price of one.

Absurd Bird

For a hearty taste of the deep south, Absurd Bird offers comfort food in abundance. Small plates start at less than £3 and mains from around £7. This eatery is offering great happy hour promotions: every day from 5-7pm you can get cocktails for £5 (!) and beer for £3. With a branch in Covent Garden and one in Spitalfields, both are fantastically located to serve the after-work crowd; whether you are coming directly from a lecture, a creative coworking spot or a serviced office space in London, the bird will serve to satisfy.

The Schoolhouse

With the walls adorned in bookshelf wallpaper, any student will at least feel that they are not bad when dining at The Schoolhouse. Surrounded by the illusion of hardbacks books, this bar and restaurant boasts a chilled vibe and top-notch menu. For the ultimate throwback, food is served on school dinner trays, and breakfast can be picked up for less than £9. Just an eight-minute walk from Clapham Junction, it is definitely worth venturing to the south side of the river for.