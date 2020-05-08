How to Paint a Rusty Metal Fence

You can paint a rusty fence and make it look beautiful and vibrant again. Before you grab the paint brush and the paint can you need to know more about the fence and the rust that is on it. There is surface rust and then there is rust that reaches much further down into the metal.

Surface Rust

With surface rust you can simply use a steel brush and brush away the rust. Once the rust has been loosened up you can use a dry cloth to wipe the metal down and remove any dust particles. You are then ready to apply a rust-inhibiting primer, and then your beautiful paint. The rust-inhibiting primer will lock the metal so that moisture does not enter and allow the metal to start to deteriorate again.

Beyond the Surface Rust

Once rust has begun to venture beyond the surface of the metal it can cause the metal to become pitted. When you try to remove the rust so that you can paint you find these pits and damage marks. You can apply your rust-inhibiting primer and then paint but the surface will be rough in appearance. The metal will not look smooth and supple, it will look pitted.

When the metal has reach the point of becoming pitted by rust you will have to repair the metal before you can paint the fence. You can use a good auto body filler like Bondo to fill in the pits and bring the metal back to having a smooth appearance. Once the filler is in place and has hardened you will sand it until it is smooth, and then you are ready to prime and paint the metal.

The metal must have a primer and the primer must have the ability to stop rust from occurring again. This primer is the most protective sealant that you are going to apply. The paint you put over the primer will help to deter moisture and rust, but the primer is going to be the main barrier. Check painterscare for information.

Sand the Meta

To start painting a metal fence you first need to sand it to remove all of the older paint that may be peeling and to discover how much rust and corrosion the fence has. You need to pay special attention to the areas where the fencing materials are joined together.

Wipe the Dust Away

Next you need to wipe away any dust that has been left behind from your sanding and grinding. Take your time and remove all of the dust because dust can form an air pocket between the paint and the fence and that air pocket can lead to rust and corrosion.

Repair the Damages

Now it is time to assess the entire fence and see if you need to do any Bondo repairs before you begin to apply your paint and primer. Make all necessary repairs, and then after the filler dries you will need to sand the areas where you used the filler. Once you have sanded you still have to wipe away any excess dust because the dust can cause those air pockets and the metal will rust and deteriorate.

Primer

You must now apply a high-quality primer that is designed for metal surfaces. The primers designed for metal surfaces will have ingredients added to help your metal resist rust and corrosion. The primer will also seal the metal so external water and moisture cannot get to the material and begin the rust problem all over again.

You will find that a brush or a spray painting apparatus will be more helpful on metal fencing materials than a roller will be.

Paint

You have to give the primer an opportunity to dry completely before you can cover it with paint. Generally this will take at least 24 hours. The primer must dry to the point that you can touch it and no primer will transfer onto your hands. It should also be so dry that you can press on it without leaving marks or fingerprints on the surface.

If the primer is completely dry you can begin to paint the fence using a spray paint that is designed for exterior surfaces. You will want to use a paint brush or a paint sprayer to apply the paint.

Apply your paint in thin and even coats. Between each coat of paint you will have to wait and allow the paint to dry completely before you can add another layer. Check your paint for dryness just like you checked your primer. Paint generally dries faster than primer so you will likely only have to wait for a period of thirty minutes to four hours.

Applying Sealer

You can apply a sealer to your paint to make sure that water and humidity cannot get past the covering and to the metal. The sealer will be a clear coat product that you apply using a paint brush or a paint sprayer. The sealer can increase the glossy appearance of the paint so whether you apply this type of product or not is strictly up to you.