Eimear Brown is new Head of Audit at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore

Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, one of Northern Ireland’s leading accountancy and advisory firms, has appointed Eimear Brown as its new Head of Audit.

The senior appointment comes in a period of sustained growth for the established firm, which specialises in Audit & Assurance, Taxation, Restructuring & Insolvency and Consulting.

Eimear joins the well-known accountancy brand with over 16 years of experience in roles in Dublin and Belfast, both in ‘big 4’ and ‘mid-tier’ practices.

Eimear Brown

Commenting on the new appointment, Joanne Small, Audit & Assurance Partner at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore said: “This is a significant hire for us at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore and is a real statement of intent for the business, adding another highly respected and trusted adviser to our ambitious team.”

“Eimear brings with her a wealth of experience and insight gained in previous senior positions in Dublin and Belfast and will play a critical role as we enhance our services for our established and new clients.”

“As the new Head of Audit, Eimear will also be responsible for staff training and development, ensuring that our exacting standards are maintained across our team. Her leadership skills and her sense of purpose will have significant impact as we emerge post pandemic.”

Eimear Brown, new Director and Head of Audit at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Baker Tilly Mooney Moore team during a period of expansion at the firm. I am hopeful that as our clients get back to business, back trading, and back to full operations, that the future will be one of positive economic growth. It’s the right time to join such a highly regarded and dedicated firm.”

She added: “The evolving regulatory environment means that there are always new challenges that provide opportunities for firms such as Baker Tilly Mooney Moore to stand out and I’m looking forward to embracing those.”

“Dealing with the outworking of the pandemic, the new trading environment shaped by Brexit, and the increased emphasis on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting, has placed extra pressures on businesses and organisations and I am confident that our team can rise to those challenges, making sure our clients are in the best position.”