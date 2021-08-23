RiverRidge calls for Government action to address shortage of drivers

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of maintaining essential services as the backbone to any functioning society and economy. Add to this the complexities of Brexit and the growing significance of the digital economy, and the result is a perfect storm for logistics in Northern Ireland which is leading to a dramatic shortage of drivers.

This shortfall, currently numbering at 5,000 drivers in Northern Ireland, is keenly felt by many industries but none more so than the waste sector which is unique in that it provides an essential service to all businesses and households alike.

As Northern Ireland’s leading waste management provider, RiverRidge relies heavily on its drivers as the backbone of the service it provides to local councils and commercial customers – which involves not only the transportation of waste but also the collection and removal of waste for treatment. The process involves some manual handling in the moving of bins to their vehicles for offloading.

In recent years, huge progress has been made by the industry to reduce the reliance on landfill, increase recycling rates and improve the carbon intensity of waste processing – all important contributors of Northern Ireland’s zero-carbon aspirations. However, the crisis in availability of qualified drivers is threatening to erode these environmental gains due to the inevitable constraints in waste collection capability.

The supply shortage has also put upward pressure on cost, with RiverRidge seeing unprecedented wage inflation for its drivers which will inevitably lead to higher costs for customers.

According to Brett Ross, CEO of RiverRidge “To say that we have reached a crisis point regarding the availability of drivers is no exaggeration. If this situation persists, it will severely impact the enormous gains we have worked hard to achieve at RiverRidge with regard to environmental performance, customer service and pricing, never mind the unimaginable repercussions if waste cannot be collected.”

He added, “That is why we are calling on Government to act swiftly and decisively to implement three short and medium-term remedies, which we believe will go a long way in addressing this crisis. These are;

1. Address the current delay in turnaround times for driver testing to allow unqualified drivers achieve their professional licence at an accelerated pace.

2. Grant temporary work visas to EU HGV Drivers.

3. Introduce an incentive scheme to attract younger people into a career as a professional driver.”

RiverRidge is urgently seeking qualified drivers to join its team. Brett Ross concluded by saying, “There has never been a better time to join Northern Ireland’s leading waste management company where you are guaranteed a highly competitive salary, retention bonus and benefits. You will also enjoy other work/life benefits such as stable hours, local work and career development. Above all, we prioritise your health and safety by operating to the highest standards in our industry, ensuring the best possible work environment for every member of the RiverRidge family.”