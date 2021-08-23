Ireland is one of the most beautiful countries in the world to visit. It might not be one of the hottest locations, but there are beautiful mountains and beaches to enjoy.

Ireland is an island, so a lot of the popular camping destinations are coastal. You can have both a beach holiday and a camping holiday. But that’s not all there is to explore. There are national parks where they encourage wild camping. There are family campsites and even glamping destinations.

We all know that Ireland is just as worthy of exploring as anywhere abroad. But where do people most love to camp on the Emerald Isle?

The team at Find a Cheap Flight decided to look into where people are going on their Irish holidays. More specifically, what parts of Ireland are the most popular places to camp.

Most Popular Camping Destinations in Ireland

Donegal, Cork and Galway are the top three popular camping destinations in Ireland, according to the numbers of online searches. These are all large counties with plenty to see and do in them. The beautiful scenery and the coastal views make them ideal locations.

There are many opportunities and areas for wild camping in Ireland. It is one of the best ways to explore the country as you can camp without leaving a trace. That being said, there are plenty of holiday parks and campsites available too.

Donegal

Camping is an activity that we associate with those who love the outdoors. With Donegal being such a natural haven, it’s a perfect destination for campers.

Donegal is a county on the coast filled with mountains, lakes and forests. No matter where and how you like to camp, there will be a site for you. If you want something a bit special, then you can go glamping. Portsalon Luxury Camping offers yurts with views of the ocean. They have communal areas, and for glamping, the prices are pretty reasonable. Glamping can make camping accessible to everyone, so locations like this make it obvious why Donegal is so popular. Donegal isn’t the only location that offers glamping, but they do appear to have the most popular glamping site.

5,400 people have searched for camping destinations in Donegal on average in a month. That’s far more than any other location on this list. With so much variety in where they can camp, Donegal is a prime location for campers. There’s plenty to explore and do, so it’s no surprise that it made number one on the list.

Cork

Cork is an Irish county that the whole world knows. The location of the Blarney Stone and a county that was once called the Rebel State. There’s plenty of history to be found in this area.

Though fairly remote, County Cork is a great place to take a campervan. There are good highway links from Dublin and Cork, so it’s easy to travel around. Around 3,600 people a month on average have searched up camping spots in Cork.

Cork is again a coastal county, with some of the towns by the sea being ideal for watersports. If you like camping along the coast, it’s recommended you seek permission and camp near the Beara Peninsula. These are great locations for wild camping, with lots of secluded places to pitch a tent.

If camping near the beach is something that interests you, there are a couple of beaches in Cork where you can. Inchydoney Beach is on a small island popular with tourists. Though there is a hotel and spa, wild camping is allowed, but you’ll need to ensure you’re not on private property. Barleycove Beach is on the mainland, once again, there is a hotel within driving distance. But the beach is further away and should be public land. Again, check for permission before camping.

Galway

Another county with an average of 3600 online searches on camping in the area is Galway. The city of Galway is known for being the home of festivals and live music. Though these festivals are in the city itself, it could be an ideal pitstop for campers. Camping can be a great base, but sometimes a day in the city is a necessity.

National parks are a great place to wild camp with permission. Galway has Connemara National Park. Provided there are less than ten people, and you don’t camp in the excluded zone, you won’t need any permits. Campfires, barbeques and campervans are all banned. If you’re to camp here, it’s just with a tent, and you’re to leave no trace of yourself. This national park is a great place to camp. There is plenty to explore and even a herd of ponies.

Those who prefer campsites may have heard of Clifden Eco Beach camping. It was the first eco camping site in Ireland. It is a carbon-neutral site where people can bring their tents and caravans and pitch up. There are many opportunities for activities that people can arrange within the camp. These include kayaking, renting bikes and even self-guided walks.

Wexford

Families are probably more inclined to camp in Wexford. There are many camping sites and caravan parks in the area. Those and the number of activities there are to do, make it a wonderful family holiday. 3600 people on average have searched where to camp in Wexford. The camping destinations in Wexford may not stand out as much as other areas, but the activities do.

Wexford is a smaller area than some of the other counties. The county town has plenty of transport links for people wanting to get into the area. These transport links can also make it easier to reach some of the more rural locations for those who don’t drive. Many of the activities are also easy to get to, including a lot of historical sites. From the Irish National Heritage Park to the Hook Lighthouse, people can learn about Irish history whilst enjoying the natural beauty.

Families have many campsites to choose from in the area with amenities. Some of these may include playgrounds and games rooms. Morriscastle Strand Holiday Park is one example. It’s a holiday park that allows you to set up your campervan or tent. But they hold regular activities during the holidays for the kids.

Wicklow

Home to the largest mountain area in Ireland, it’s no surprise that Wicklow made this list. The area is packed with mountains, forests and hills. There are many trails to explore and a lot of different camping opportunities. For a more traditional experience of camping, Wicklow is a great choice.

Once again, 3600 people searched for camping in this area on average. Wicklow county’s website even has a whole page dedicated to camping and a second to glamping. Camping appears to be big business in Wicklow. So it is a wonder why it wasn’t further up the list. The website lists a variety of camping sites with a range of price points.

Wicklow is also home to the Wicklow Mountains National Park, an area that wild camping is allowed. There are once again restricted areas, and they do not allow large groups or motorhomes. But provided people are willing to walk 3 miles and clean up after themselves, they can camp there. In the middle of the mountains is going to be a stunning place to set up camp, but amenities will not be available.

Kerry

With Kerry being the location of another national park, camping is going to be popular. The 2900 searches for camping in the location backs that up. But unlike the other national parks on this list, you cannot camp inside Killarney. It is open for visitors, so people camping within Kerry can explore the area and enjoy nature. What they cannot do is stay within the confines of the park.

If you are interested in wild camping in the area, the Ring of Kerry is a popular destination. This area is a beautiful drive with acres of wildland. With this being a popular destination, there are also a few campsites around for groups.

Kerry has a couple of popular campsites within walking distance of towns. So this is another great location for families looking to camp in Ireland. Green Acres Caravan and Camping Park is one such location. Within easy walk of pubs, shops and takeaways, it can be an ideal location for a few days away. It’s a spot that’s ideal for outdoor locations and is also on the Great Atlantic Way. This park is recommended to everyone from families to people who need a rest on their journey around Ireland.