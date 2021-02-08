Top 5 Mobile Apps To Look Out For In Northern Ireland During 2021

There are several top mobile apps to look out for in Northern Ireland during 2021. According to recent studies, the global mobile app development market is expected to reach over $400 billion by 2026. Undoubtedly, coronavirus lockdowns are accelerating market growth as businesses require more advanced custom software to work remotely. As Northern Ireland development agencies leverage some of the most innovative technologies, they are quickly becoming global industry leaders. As a mobile app developer, you need to know the top mobile apps hitting the market. This way, you can align your enterprise to rising consumer demands. Read on to discover the top mobile apps to look out for in Northern Ireland during 2021.

COVID-19 Contact Tracing App

First, Northern Ireland was the first country in the UK to launch a COVID-19 contact tracing application. Using Bluetooth technology, this application notifies users if they have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. With this application, those who test positive are sent an SMS instant message code that users can input into the software. Then, users are prompted to share randomized ID numbers their phone has been swapping with other app users over the previous two weeks. Once the user agrees, the randomized keys enable the application to notify users they have been exposed to the virus. Within the first 24 hours of release, over 50,000 people downloaded the software. Undoubtedly, this leading technology has helped slow the spread of the virus throughout the country, potentially saving lives.

Gaming Applications

In addition, many Northern Ireland mobile app development agencies are releasing gaming applications. Many developers are leveraging advanced containerization software to speed up their development efficiency and achieve quicker deployment times. For example, many developers are installing an Artifactory container registry by JFrog to manage and organize their Docker images. Indeed, this technology provides reliable, efficient access and smooth integration into your build ecosystem. With on-prem, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments, this container solution is perfect to scale with your future business model. With efficient, reliable container registries, game development is rapidly growing across Northern Ireland.

Personal Finance Apps

Next, Northern Ireland development companies are also releasing personal finance applications at a record pace. In fact, financial technology is one of the fastest growing industries in the country. Many development agencies are leveraging blockchain to build secure mobile banking apps. Using a series of immutable blocks, blockchain allows companies to track the complete lifecycle of various financial transactions. Moreover, its decentralized and distributed ledger provides a nearly unalterable data transfer. With this increased integrity, financial apps are gaining trust among businesses and customers alike. Indeed, users are using fintech apps to deposit checks and make account transfers because of their confidence in the tech’s security. Surely, these apps are an excellent solution to manage your personal finance as a business owner.

Construction Applications

Moreover, many software developers in Northern Ireland are also building construction applications. Typically, developers tailor these custom applications to meet the needs of their clients in the construction sector. Since construction is one of the most in-demand industries in Northern Ireland, many businesses are turning to developers for these personalized software solutions. Indeed, these applications can increase visibility and competition among different businesses. Of course, these are also great tools to increase web traffic as well. Most custom software companies field-test their construction apps prior to deployment. This way, businesses can ensure their software is high performing and secure to display their services.

Music Streaming Apps

Furthermore, Northern Ireland developers have recently launched music streaming service applications that are quickly gaining popularity among users. For example, developers have launched a new Belfast music application to showcase the contemporary inspirations of the city. With this application, users can learn about the historical background of famous musicians and see where they grew up in Belfast. In addition, the application also maps out various venues where they performed as well. Of course, there are many other streaming applications users are downloading to listen to their favorite music. Certainly, music streaming applications are a great market opportunity for mobile app developers in Northern Ireland this year.

There are several top mobile apps to look out for in Northern Ireland during 2021. First, COVID-19 contact tracing apps are leveraging Bluetooth and SMS technology to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Next, many users are downloading music streaming applications to learn more about Northern Ireland’s culture and history. Moreover, advanced container registries are allowing for rapid game development. In addition, construction applications are one of the top mobile apps in the country. Moreover, many development agencies are also using blockchain technology to launch secure personal finance apps. Look out for these top mobile apps in Northern Ireland during 2021.