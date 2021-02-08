Say it with Genesis Cupcakes this Valentine’s Day

Wondering how to say those three little words this weekend? Genesis Bakery has an adorable answer with its limited edition Afters By Genesis ‘Cupcakes for My Cupcake’.

You can say ‘I love you’ or ‘Be My Valentine’ by presenting that someone special with the cute cupcake couple which are sweetly packaged, with a spot to write your loved one’s name and are also perfect for sharing.

Cupcakes for My Cupcake

Imagine indulging your Valentine with delicious, light chocolate sponge cupcakes and chocolate sauce topped with tiny edible hearts. Think of the negotiation when you take your pick as one is topped with vanilla and the other with chocolate buttercream, or perhaps it would be best to be thoughtful and let your Valentine choose their cupcake first so as to avoid any Valentine’s Day arguments!

Paul Allen, executive chairman of Genesis Bakery said: “We developed our two-pack ‘Cupcakes for my Cupcake’ just in time for Valentine’s Day so lovers across the country could indulge in some deliciously sweet appreciation of each other over a cuppa on the most romantic weekend of the year. They’re tastier than a card and the perfect way to show you care!”

The Valentine’s cupcake couple follow on from the success of Genesis Afters range which launched late last year and are in nearly 500 Spar, Vivo, Centra, Supervalu and Mace stores across Northern Ireland.

