How To Organize Business Meetings In The Pandemic

The working environment has undergone significant changes during the COVID-19 pandemic as many companies had to cope with completely new challenges under pressing circumstances. Many businesses changed their mode of operation completely. One thing remained unchanged though, and it is the fact that work needs to be done despite the difficulties. Organizing business meetings during the pandemic rapidly became a challenge as all members of the team must be protected and risks of infection minimized. Managers responsible for future meeting organizations have several options to consider.

Virtual Environment

Many companies can afford to hold online meetings using various software solutions as their mode of work allows solving tasks online. People who join such meetings do not risk their health and life, enjoy the comfort of their homes, and have more time for work and other matters. Applications that helped many businesses keep operating, ensure communication between departments, and increase their online presence during the pandemic are the following:

Zoom

Microsoft Teams

Google Meet

Skype

Facebook Messenger Rooms

Each option has its own benefits and negative features, but the modern world would have been a more dangerous place without them.

Face-to-Face Meeting

Professionals claim that in-person meetings are still more effective than virtual ones, besides, not everything can be decided and dealt with without the physical presence of the involved specialist. Many businesses operate online almost entirely including online translating services, many global conferences and events already took place online, and yet the practice of offline meetings did not become obsolete. Still, significant precautions should be taken to ensure the safety and comfort of all participants.

Meetings should be limited in time to avoid unnecessary risks.

Psychical space must be large enough to follow the World Health Organization recommendations. It is advised to use up to 50% of the meeting room’s capacity, for instance, only 20% of the arena’s capacity was used during Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

Song Contest 2021. Given the space available, a social distancing between participants should be created in terms of free seats between people or increased distance between seats.

Wearing masks during the meeting is necessary in case the provided space does not adhere to the abovementioned requirements. Wearing masks throughout the entire meeting should also be encouraged to increase safety.

throughout the entire meeting should also be encouraged to increase safety. Air circulation must be sufficient, it is recommended to leave windows or doors open during the meeting.

The room must be cleaned and all surfaces disinfected.

Free access to sanitizers must be ensured for all participants.

All employees must wash their hands before the meeting or use sanitizers.

Appropriate audio technology and larger displays should be utilized so that all meeting participants will see and hear everything, given the larger space and social distance.

It will be a good idea to refrain from food and drink consumption during the meeting in case it is an informal one.

Final Thoughts

While many companies slowly reduce the number of employees working from home, the post-pandemic world will not be the same as it was before COVID-19 in terms of work modes. Online meetings and working from the comfort of one’s home are possible in many spheres, all pros and cons of this solution are well-known, and it will remain a part of the modern working environment in the future. Fortunately, in-person business meetings became a safer practice as well given all the precautions and vaccination efforts all over the world.

Author’s Bio

Merissa Moore works primarily with texts and translations, though communicating with clients is the essential part of her duties. She initiated the research dedicated to identifying and eliminating negative consequences for employees’ psychological conditions related to the lack of socializing at work due to the pandemic. Merissa also started online yoga classes to help her friends and colleagues deal with an increased level of stress.