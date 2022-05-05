6 Tasks You Should Delegate to a Virtual Assistant

Having a virtual assistant can transform your working life, and enable you to offload those frustrating yet essential duties to someone who’s better equipped to do them, while giving you more time to tackle more pressing responsibilities.

If you’re not sure what tasks a virtual assistant can take on in your stead, here’s an overview of just some of the workloads they’ll be able to accommodate.

Data entry

Time-consuming and mind-numbing, data entry is still a key aspect of many jobs. With the best virtual assistants, siphoning off administrative chores like this is an option.

Whatever the type of data entry you have on your plate, whether that might be basic bookkeeping for your business, or even the process of issuing and chasing invoices, an experienced assistant will be more than capable of taking the reins.

In addition to this, they can even implement a more organized overall approach to storing and categorizing the data you use. So rather than having sprawling, disparate folders dotted across your desktop or cluttering your cloud storage, an assistant can reinstate order and logic, making things easier to find.

Schedule management

Another taxing aspect of staying on top of the responsibilities of your role is organizing your schedule, both from day to day and over the longer term.

A virtual assistant can easily shoulder this burden, doing things like entering important meetings and events into your calendar when they are arranged, and also giving you a reminder when they are just around the corner.

Likewise an assistant will point out any potential scheduling conflicts that could otherwise go unnoticed, and thus save you from an especially common time management snafu.

Email organization

It’s not unusual for busy people to accumulate hundreds or even thousands of unread emails in their inbox. Staying on top of this can feel like a full time job in its own right, which is why delegating email admin to a virtual assistant is wise.

Whether you want them to simply sort through your messages and clear out the dead wood, or go more in-depth and even reply to emails you’ve received using standardized templates, adjusted to suit the context of the conversation, the choice is yours.

Project management

Overseeing projects is rarely the most fun or creative part of any job, and again this is an admin-heavy, organization-focused duty that you might see as unavoidable.

However, if you choose your virtual assistant carefully, project management could be one of the skills that they bring to the table.

It’s really just an extension of the skills that we’ve mentioned so far, and it could be especially useful if you don’t have anyone in-house to whom you can delegate this particular task.

Social media management

Everyone needs a presence on social media today, and if you are using social platforms for business purposes then you have to take care to be consistent and regular with your posting habits to build and maintain a following.

This can take precious time out of your day, and distract you from things which matter more. With a virtual assistant on your side, the management of your social media presence won’t weigh you down any longer.

Research

In the case that you are running an up and coming company and you don’t have a huge workforce to rely upon, research is another job that could fall to you to complete.

Whether that means looking into competitors or analyzing your target audience, research is important yet potentially all-consuming.

Once again, a virtual assistant will ride to the rescue, completing whatever research tasks you set, to whichever parameters you prefer. It’s all in a day’s work for the professionals in this field.