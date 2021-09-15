As a small business owner, time management is crucial. You could spend every waking hour working on your business, but that’s going to cause you to have burnout. Instead, you should plan your day carefully and prioritise your work. Here are seven time management tips for small business owners.

Group tasks by project or type

If you have a lot going on, it might be difficult to keep everything organised in your mind. Write out all of the projects you are working on and what needs to get done for each one, then group them by priority and project type. This way you’ll know exactly where to start in order to make progress with any given project.

Block time for certain tasks

We all have core, required tasks that must get done. You should schedule out your day to include them in a block of time. For example, if you are writing a blog post every week, block off two hours for this task at an agreed-upon date and time each week. This way you free up your time to focus on other necessary tasks.

Create a day-by-day schedule

Create a schedule for each day that you work. Include your required tasks, like writing a blog post, in the time slots you chose earlier. This visual will help you get a sense of how much time you have left to do other things and what tasks are most important. It’s also helpful when someone needs something from you outside of your normal schedule.

Make the most of your downtime

As a small business owner, you don’t get much time off. So, you need to make the most of it. Exercise, eat great food, watch the best TV, and visitCinema Casino for some lighthearted entertainment. That way, you can come back to work ready to go at it again.

Plan for distraction

When you work for yourself, things come up all the time. Your friends want to hang out, your kid needs help with their homework, or a drama on Twitter is grabbing your attention. Plan for these kinds of distractions and use them as a reward for completing tasks. This way you can get everything done and still be able to do the things that give your life meaning.

Turn off notifications

When you’re working, turn off all of your notifications on your phone and computer. This way you can focus on getting things done instead of being distracted by an errant text or email. Check them at set times throughout the day to review new messages and send responses to necessary ones. This way, you won’t be interrupted by things that are not urgent.

Dive into deep work

As a small business owner, you need to write content, read articles and research new things regularly.

It might be hard to find time during the day for doing this kind of work. Instead, block out an hour every morning or afternoon when you can’t be interrupted to focus on deep work. This way, you can get ahead on your work and catch up if you fall behind.