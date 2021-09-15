4 Benefits of Embedded Solutions

Have you come across the phrase “embedded solutions”? While it’s becoming almost ubiquitous in any discussion of smart devices, many entrepreneurs still don’t understand what it means or how it can help their company. Simply put, embedded solutions refer to sensors, processors, software and connectivity that are built into products (in effect, computers are being installed inside products) to enhance their capabilities.

By connecting these solutions with a product cloud in which data is stored and analysed, developers can drive dramatic improvements in the functionality and performance of their products. Many of those improvements are made possible entirely by access to massive amounts of new product-usage data – and these benefits can be divided into the following four subcategories, all of which are interconnected:

#1: Monitoring

Monitoring is the foundation upon which all other facets of the effectiveness of embedded solutions are built. By leveraging the sensors that are baked into the product’s composition, developers can keep track of any fluctuations in its condition or performance, thus pre-emptively issuing patches or fixes when issues arise.

What’s more, monitoring also allows the development team to see how their product is used in a real-world environment. This can help to influence future design tweaks and reduce overengineering to enhance its performance, as well as better tailor ad campaigns to meet the needs of targeted customers.

#2: Control

The software contained in embedded solutions allows users to remotely control them, even when they are not close by. This is a huge win for user experience, since it allows consumers to access a wide range of benefits depending on the specific product in question and the purpose for which it is intended.

For example, a smart coffee machine can be pre-programmed to switch on at a certain time in the morning, ensuring its owner wakes up to the delicate aroma of their favourite blend tantalising their nostrils. Similarly, someone who is just about to leave work can switch on the heating so that their home is inviting upon arrival, all thanks to the powers of embedded solutions.

#3: Optimisation

Another outcome of having masses of monitoring data at the fingertips of both developers and users is the potential for optimisation. For example, a developer can use computer programmes and algorithms to analyse how their product is performing in the real world, then use yet more software solutions to subtly but effectively tweak their processes to save energy and maximise output.

Meanwhile, the ability to identify problems before they develop noticeable symptoms is another great benefit in terms of optimisation. This is because it allows manufacturers to dispatch the correct engineer with the right replacement parts to fix the issue before the consumer has even learned of its existence. Now that’s efficient maintenance.

#4: Autonomy

The artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities of many embedded solutions mean that they can work autonomously in ways that were previously impossible. To take one everyday example, consider the vacuum cleaning robot which uses sensors and in-built memory to scan its surroundings and clean floors, all without human input.

In this relatively simple form, the solution simply enhances convenience and productivity. However, the same autonomy can allow humans to dispatch unmanned products to remote, dangerous or inaccessible areas, thus enhancing safety and accessibility in one fell swoop.

While not all of these benefits might be applicable to your product and its purposes, the range of advantages outlined above make embedded solutions an attractive prospect for any product developer. Are you ready to incorporate them into your future designs?