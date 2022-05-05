Hughes Insurance Headline Sponsor for Mary Peters Trust Corporate Games

Hughes Insurance has been announced as the headline sponsor of the Mary Peters Trust’s inaugural Corporate Games. The exciting new team-building event, which is open to entry from businesses across Northern Ireland, takes place on Friday 24th June at the Mary Peters Track.

Workplaces can enter teams of eight who will have the opportunity to take part in a vibrant mix of activities including competitive sporting events such as the 100m run, Long Jump, Shot Put and 800m Relay race, and informal classic sports day events, ensuring it is a day that all can enjoy.

Mary Peters Trust’s Corporate Games

Lady Mary Peters said: “Sport is a powerful mechanic which, can be used to strengthen bonds and grow camaraderie amongst teams, all very important when it comes to teamwork, so we are really excited to introduce this new platform to businesses across Northern Ireland and have the support of Hughes Insurance to do so. I extend my hearty thanks for their continued investment in our work.

“2022 marks 50 years since my gold win so the addition of the Corporate Games to the calendar this year is quite significant. My Trust has had the opportunity to reflect on the work we do in helping young athletes to reach their full potential.

“I hope businesses will get behind us to support the Corporate Games and have a great day out together at the track.”

Paralympian gold medallist Michael McKillop will be offering his advice to entrants on the day and is supporting the Trust to create the event. He said: “I was really pleased to be asked to be an ambassador for the Mary Peters Trust Corporate Games. If I had to offer advice to the entrants, it would be to always work as a team and remember to have fun.

“Throughout my career, the support I received from Mary Peters Trust was incredible and allowed me to advance to the next level, so it’s great to be able to give back.”

Mary Peters Trust is the only organisation in Northern Ireland to support young athletes from all recognised sports and the Corporate Games will help fund its activities across 2022. Hughes Insurance has been an avid supporter of the Trust with its bursary programme, which awards the province’s young sporting talent, currently in place for the second year running.

Bethany Carroll, Marketing Executive at Hughes Insurance comments: “It’s a great honour for Hughes Insurance to be named as the headline sponsor for the inaugural Mary Peters Trust Corporate Games. In 2022 we renewed our partnership with Mary Peters Trust which through our bursary programme, allows us to support young athletes on their journey and realise their sporting potential.

“This new partnership is an ideal platform for us given our ongoing commitment to supporting wellness and our people. Values that were recognised last year when Hughes Insurance was named as one of the Best Workplaces for Wellbeing by Great Place to Work UK.”

Taking place last week in London the UK’s Best Places to Work 2022 Awards saw Hughes Insurance officially recognised as One of the Best Workplaces in the UK. Hughes Insurance, which employs 250 people across the UK ranked 34th amongst 105 medium sized businesses and organisations across the UK.

The leading insurance company has now received a ‘Best-in-class external accolade in Northern Ireland, Ireland, Spain and Portugal.

In addition to Hughes Insurance, Mary Peter’s Trust is also supported by Alchemy Technology Services who are a podium partner for the upcoming Corporate Games.

To enter a team in the Corporate Games 2022, and for more information visit marypeterstrust.org. For more information on Hughes Insurance, visit hughesinsurance.co.uk.