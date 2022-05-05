Daniel Byrne appointed Head Chef at The Samuel

The lure of putting his own stamp on the kitchen and being part of the opening of Dublin’s newest four-star hotel, The Samuel, was too hard to turn down for experienced chef, Daniel Byrne.

Daniel has been appointed Head Chef at The Samuel, which is operated by Dalata Hotel Group Plc, situated at Dublin 1 at Spencer Dock.

Located just a five-minute walk from the iconic Samuel Beckett Bridge, The Samuel pays homage to the city’s Nobel Laureate with subtle references to his works and quotes to enjoy throughout the sophisticated hotel.

A chic, brassiere-style eatery, The Samuel Bar and Grill will offer a modern all-day menu featuring seasonal specials. The bar will host classic cocktails, craft beers, premium spirits and fine wines as well as gourmet sandwiches and light bites. The vibrant, modern restaurant will boast a chargrill and seasonally inspired favourites as well as plenty of comfort food and healthy choices from around the world.

The opportunity to curate a menu with global influence using locally sourced Irish produce really appealed to Daniel.

He said: “No matter where in the world I travel, Dublin will always be home to me so the chance to be part of the opening of such an exciting hotel, especially after the challenges we have all just come through as an industry, was too hard to turn down.

“I’m excited to be able to put my own stamp on the kitchen and to be working with such a great team.

“The Samuel will be known for its stunning décor and inviting hospitality from the moment you walk into the hotel, to the sip of your first drink and all the way to our contemporary restaurant menu.

“Whether it’s a quick coffee and sandwich in our Red Bean Roastery, a light lunch in the restaurant or an evening menu with a mix of classics and international dishes, we are confident there is something to suit everyone’s taste at The Samuel.

“Our Sous Chef, Ivan Vukovic, has travelled extensively and with 15 years of experience working in hotels and restaurant around the globe, it is inspiring to see the twists he is spearheading with some of the world dishes we have on our menu.

“There are so many satisfying elements of my job but easily my favourite is helping my team to progress in their careers, whether that is teaching a Commis Chef how to make a simple sauce or assisting a more senior chef take the step into management.

“I also love how no two days are the same in hospitality, for me this always keeps things fresh and interesting.”

A proud Dubliner, Daniel was born in Ballymun and lived in Darndale for 25 years. He began his hospitality career in Portmarnock as a kitchen porter in a bar/restaurant, before moving the short distance to Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links where he worked as Commis Chef mainly with the banqueting team.

He added: “I spent 11 years of my career working my way up in Hilton Dublin Airport to Head Chef.

“I then moved to Dalata Hotel Group at Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport. I jumped at this opportunity due to the appeal of working for a large company like Dalata and the fact that Clayton Dublin Airport was the second biggest hotel in the country.

“I stayed at the Clayton for almost five years and then got the opportunity to join The Samuel team, being part of a brand new hotel has been fantastic.”

The stunning new addition to the city’s Docklands boasts striking interiors throughout, offering modern luxury to guests staying in one of the 204 bedrooms, with executive rooms boasting great views across Dublin.

