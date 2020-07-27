Charity Chief asks for support for DEC Appeal

Coronavirus has had an impact on all of our lives over the past few months. Thankfully, we are now at a stage where restrictions are slowly easing, and some normality is being restored. This is not the case however, for the millions of people living in the world’s most fragile states who are facing the deadly threat posed by Covid-19 on top of other suffering, writes Ruth Koch, Director of Tearfund NI.

Families who have fled violence, conflict and hunger now need our help more than ever. It is at times of the greatest need, that the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) brings together the unique alliance of the UK’s leading charities and broadcasters to maximise fundraising efforts and quickly deliver effective support where it’s needed most.”

The DEC Coronavirus Appeal which launched last week will help the most vulnerable people in six of the world’s most fragile states: Yemen and Syria; Somalia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo; and Afghanistan. A total of 24 million displaced people live in crowded temporary shelter in these countries.

The appeal also includes the world’s largest refugee camp – in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, where more than 850,000 Rohingya refugees have sought sanctuary.

The immediate focus of this appeal is to protect the world’s poorest and most vulnerable communities in the most fragile places. Many of these people have little access to medical care, clean water or enough food, making them extremely vulnerable to coronavirus. In these places, the virus is likely to be even more deadly than it has been here.

In Northern Ireland, Tearfund, Concern, Save the Children, and British Red Cross will all be fundraising on behalf of the DEC over the coming weeks. Already over 14 million pounds has been raised across the UK which is fantastic but much more is required to protect millions of lives.

Northern Irish people and businesses have always been incredibly generous and compassionate, and their support is more important now than ever. However, we recognise just how financially stretched many are at this time and would appreciate even the smallest of donations.

Every penny raised really could be the difference between life or death for the refugees and displaced people in the world’s most precarious places.

To help in the fight against Coronavirus in the most fragile places in the world, please visit: https://www.dec.org.uk/appeal/coronavirus-appeal

