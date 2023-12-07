A Legal Call to Action: Anna Ogrenchuk on Russia’s Impunity and Global Change

In a recent interview, Anna Ogrenchuk, LCF Law Group (Kyiv, Ukraine) managing partner and Ukrainian Bar Association ex-president, emphasized the need for significant changes in international law, particularly in the wake of Russia’s full-scale aggression. Ogrenchuk highlighted the systemic failure of current international legal mechanisms, which have been unable to deter or adequately respond to the actions of the Russian Federation.

Ogrenchuk argued for the recognition of environmental crimes, such as those evidenced in the Kakhovka Dam tragedy, as a separate international crime. She pointed out that these crimes should not just be categorized under war crimes but deserve a distinct legal classification with corresponding responsibilities and penalties. This stance comes from the Ukrainian Bar Association’s ongoing discussions at the international level, advocating for global changes in the international justice system.

According to Ogrenchuk, the foundation of international law, established post-World War II and later updated with the Rome Statute and the creation of the International Criminal Court (ICC), needs further modernization. She stressed that the law must evolve dynamically to effectively address the brutal crimes witnessed in recent times.

One of the critical issues Ogrenchuk raised was the apparent failure of the international legal system, where the aggressor state, Russia, not only retains significant positions within international bodies like the UN Security Council but also blatantly ignores the decisions of international courts. She criticized the use of the UN Charter and the right to self-defense as pretexts for Russia’s full-scale invasion, underscoring the ineffectiveness of sanctions, political condemnation, and previous international legal decisions in preventing aggression.

Ogrenchuk also touched upon the historical context, noting that the lack of proper legal assessment and response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in 2014 set a precedent for current events. She emphasized the continuous commission of war crimes by Russia since then, including the deportations and forced displacement of children, arguing that the lack of a specific legal response to these crimes has only bred further brutality.

Concluding her interview, Ogrenchuk pointed out that the impunity experienced by the Russian military and political leadership, propagandists, business elite, and even Russian lawyers – for whom the rule of law has long ceased to be a value – has directly contributed to the escalation of full-scale aggression. She underlined the urgent need for holding modern Russia and its leaders accountable for their aggressive actions, not just in Ukraine but also in regions like Transnistria, Chechnya, Georgia, and Syria.