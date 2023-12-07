Business First: Interview with Justin Milligan

Justin Milligan is a serial entrepreneur with several successful businesses under his belt, including IPhix and Timescape – live Escape Rooms. He’s now launched an exciting new 90-day catalyst programme for both business start-ups and small businesses with the aim of helping deliver tangible success to these two groups and guiding the leaders of tomorrow on how it is absolutely possible to have a successful business operation while still living life to the full.

Discover how Justin still manages to spend lots of time with his kids and holiday several times each year whilst embracing each challenge and set back to create several successful businesses driven by resilience and innovation.

The County Down based businessman founded iPhix in 2014, a pioneering venture specialising in Smartphone and personal device repair, from there, he ventured into the entertainment sector with We r VR – Mobile VR Entertainment, becoming the go-to supplier for high-end entertainment in Northern Ireland. Simultaneously he also created, Timescape – Live Escape Games, one of Northern Ireland’s most exciting escape room experiences, which is on the cusp of a big expansion in 2024. The business, which he created and runs alongside his brother, David, is looking forward to opening a 5th room in February with a further location featuring five to six rooms later in the year.

Justin Milligan

Justin is excited for the future; “We both really enjoy immersive gaming experiences and after launching our first room five years ago the buzz and excitement continues to grow.

“We have been recognised as the number one fun activity in Belfast on Trip Advisor and this has been further validated by an impressive average score of 4.9/5 from thousands of combined reviews on google and Trip Advisor. Timescape has also seen an impressive growth of 24% year on year.

“Live gaming is becoming a huge phenomenon across the globe, customers are demanding something more taxing from their socialising and there has been a shift from the more traditional night out of ‘dinner, drinks or dancing’ to something that brings a challenge along with the fun.

“Our escape rooms deliver just that and we are constantly evolving and innovating to bring fresh new challenges to our customers. The plan is to also look outside Northern Ireland to grow the business in the not-too-distant future.”

But Justin has yet more plans up his sleeve; on top of Timescape, he will be focusing on We R VR, his 5 star AirBnB, and also his new mentoring business where he believes he’ll be able to help others thrive;

“I enjoy the process of guiding and mentoring others and I want to help build success for other businesses by mentoring and supporting the leaders of the future. Northern Ireland saw over eight thousand new businesses created in 2022 alone and approximately 20% of these will fail in the first year and 60% will go bust in their first three years. Many could succeed if they seek the right assistance, and I am so passionate about the fact that I can help that I offer your money back if you don’t see results.”

His experience to date is what places him in a position to mentor, Justin’s journey has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride and certainly not without its challenges. He explains;

“From the disaster of the Primark fire in Belfast which left our flagship iPhix store unreachable for months, to the global pandemic which decimated so many successful businesses. Juggling five small businesses through this time was an astronomical challenge but it’s when my back is against the ropes that something special rises within. We emerged from the harshest trading of our time and continued to go from strength to strength.”

Teamwork coupled with adaptability and a commitment to excellence are three qualities that Justin stands by and believes played a crucial part in his success time and time again;

“It’s not always all on you, creating a collaborative work environment and being approachable and relatable as an employer mean when I dig deep so do my people around me. Even from the early days where there was no ‘team’ as such I embraced fellow business people, I listened to the experts and soaked up as much as I could from others. I believe that as entrepreneurs, if we helped one another to succeed the business landscape would be even more vibrant and prosperous for all.

“Every business person needs to constantly be challenged to be more creative, to innovate more and to find new ways to evolve to meet the needs of customers, it can be difficult and sometimes all you need is an accountability partner, someone to listen, inspire and guide. I hope that I can be that person and that my experiences can become a valuable resource for aspiring entrepreneurs and encourage them to face each hurdle head on, with positivity, determination and adaptability.”

One thing is clear, Justin is a man on a mission, his hands-on philosophy has been the cornerstone of his success, shaping the culture of each of his ventures. A pragmatic mindset, coupled with a relentless pursuit of excellence, sets him apart in the competitive world of entrepreneurship but also positions him as amazing example of how it is possible to have that sought-after work life balance;

“Most of us dream of having the flexibility to enjoy a better work, life balance, dedicating more time to whatever it is that puts a big smile on your face. Often we get bogged down in the business, spending long hours as those dreams fade into the background. I fully believe that applying my strategies to success that it its possible to be both successful in business and to have a fulfilling life.”

For more information on working with Justin and breaking free from the typical constraints of running your own business please visit www.justinmilligan.co.uk.

To find out more about Timescape or to book your escape room experience please visit www.timescapegames.com