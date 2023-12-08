Business First Supports the Stand Up against Harrassment campaign

This year White Ribbon Day was on November 25th.

It is an opportunity to highlight the campaign led by men to combat violence against women and girls. It also acts as the launch pad for the 16 Days of Action.

As that period of action comes to a close, Business First is committed to continue supporting the White Ribbon Campaign throughout the year and we would encourage all Northern Ireland companies to register with White Ribbon NI and work with their employees and clients to raise awareness of the Campaign by taking the White Ribbon Pledge.

We also support the work of the Suzy Lamplaugh Trust who offer practical training in Effective Anti Harrassment Intervention

80%of women have experienced street harassment.

76%of people have already witnessed street harassment.

86%of the people who have witnessed street harassment say there is a lack of training on how to intervene.

Stand Up against Harrassment

Meanwhile, can we encourage you RIGHT NOW to take 10 minutes to undertake the L’Oreal Paris 10 Minute Training Intervention Training to equip yourself – whether man or woman – to intervene effectively and safely should you see harassment in action over the Christmas period.