KPMG Scholarship Programme supporting seven QUB business students

KPMG Scholarship Programme is enhancing its pipeline of diverse talent by providing opportunities for students to study at Queens University Management School.

Now in its fourth year, the KPMG Scholarship Programme, in association with Queen’s University Belfast, is designed to encourage and support more students to go to third level education by providing financial and a range of other support throughout the lifetime of their degree course.

Selected scholars will get £3,000 a year to support living costs, a KPMG mentor to support them throughout their degree and two paid summer internships. In addition, scholarship students have a strong chance of being offered a graduate career at the firm.

KPMG Scholarship Programme

The scheme aligns with KPMG’s focus on ensuring it is building a workforce made up of people from diverse backgrounds – whether experience, ethnicity, gender or socio-economic – an approach which allows it to better serve its broad range of clients.

Johnny Hanna, Partner-in-Charge of Northern Ireland, said: “We are incredibly proud of The KPMG Scholarship Programme and delighted to be supporting students to reach their potential – academically and professionally. The scheme is in its relative infancy but has already mined a rich seam of talent from across Northern Ireland, many of whom will go on to represent the firm and further enrich our offering.

“Aside from the financial support offered through The KPMG Scholarship Programme, students have found the mentoring incredibly important, as well as the work experience gained through the internships where they get to spend time working in a professional environment. It was lovely to have the scholars in with us recently and we look forward to partnering with them throughout their university journey.”

David Stinson, QUB Accounting student and KPMG Scholar, said: “I am very grateful for the unrivalled opportunities this scholarship has presented to me. The mentorship aspect of this programme was a key part that encouraged me to apply.

“In addition to introducing me to members of the tax team, my mentor has been a great source of advice and motivation for my studies by hearing how he has progressed from a graduate role to a trusted and senior member of the team.”

Teresa Sloan from Queen’s University Belfast said: “I am delighted to see this scholarship programme go from strength to strength. The programme to date has awarded eight scholarships but in addition to that, KPMG has offered approximately the same number of summer internships to other students who had applied but just narrowly missed out. These scholarships provide students with a huge opportunity to fast track their career.

“Thanks to all at KPMG for having the foresight and vision to invest in this initiative and I wish all the students’ great success into the future.”

The KPMG Scholarship Programme is being run in conjunction with Queens Management School and Alumni Engagement and Philanthropy through the Queens Widening Access Programme. The latter is designed to support students from disadvantaged areas to access third level education. Students are encouraged to apply for The KPMG Scholarship programme, although it is open to everyone joining QUB Business School.

Total investment commitment by KPMG in the programme since starting four years ago through to the end of the current agreement with Queens University Belfast is over £120,000.