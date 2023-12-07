Strabane shoppers dash to newly opened Lidl Northern Ireland store

Lidl Northern Ireland, the region’s fastest-growing supermarket, officially opened its new £8m future-focused flagship Strabane store, welcoming hundreds of shoppers to enjoy a premier new shopping experience with an expanded product range, delivering even more ‘Big on Quality, Lidl on Price’ savings for the local area – just in time for Christmas.

The store was officially opened this morning by broadcasting legend and local legend Hugo Duncan, accompanied by his band Country Harmony, who provided a lively welcome for shoppers eager to see the new store and snap up opening day deals along with the weekly shop.

Lidl Northern Ireland’s Strabane store team also welcomed representatives from Knockavoe School and Strabane Community Group who both received cheque donations as part of the new store opening celebrations.

‘Wee man from Strabane’ Hugo Duncan said: “It’s been an honour to open the new Lidl Northern Ireland store and welcome shoppers through the doors this morning with a bit of Country Harmony. Lidl has been a household name here for more than twenty years and a real staple in the local community so it’s great that shoppers can now enjoy this impressive new store.”

The new state-of-the-art concept store represents an investment by Lidl Northern Ireland of more than £8 million into the local community, replacing its former store at Bradley Way which was constructed in 2002. The highly anticipated new store opening also marks a new milestone in Lidl Northern Ireland’s plans for wider regeneration of Strabane Retail Park.

Lauren Lavery, Lidl Northern Ireland Strabane Store Manager said: “Lidl Northern Ireland has been serving the people of Strabane for more than twenty years and I am delighted to unveil our brand new store which offers customers a significantly improved shopping experience in a bright, modern and sustainable new store.

With Christmas just round the corner, I’m thrilled that we are able to officially open the new store and bring local shoppers more choice with an expanded product range along with our full Christmas range at the same Big on Quality, Lidl on Price promise that our customers value so much.

It’s great to see so many shoppers in the store today and we look forward to welcoming many more customers through our doors this Christmas and beyond.”

Occupying a site size of 2,100 sq. metres, including a retail sales floor of 1,420 sq. metres, the new Strabane store has been built to Lidl Northern Ireland’s exacting standards and award-winning ‘concept’ design which priorities sustainability and energy efficiency with a range of environmentally friendly features including an ISO 50001-certified Energy Management System, solar panels and 2 EV car charging stations in its 130-space car park.

Reinforcing Lidl Northern Ireland’s position as a leader in sustainable construction, the new Strabane store will be the first retail outlet in the region to utilise a version of Kingspan insulated roof panels which are lower in embodied carbon, as part of its commitment to exceeding the RIBA 2025 embodied carbon targets

Internally, the new store comprises wider aisles, longer checkouts and new restrooms complete with baby changing facilities. It also incorporates its much-loved in-store bakery, offering customers an expanded selection of freshly baked goods.

Today’s store opening marks the completion of the second store delivered as part of Lidl Northern Ireland’s longstanding commitment to drive a £26 million investment in the Northwest, create new jobs and support more local suppliers.

Confirmed as Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket by Kantar, Lidl Northern Ireland now holds 9.2% market share in the region after seeing the strongest growth amongst all retailers, up 25.7% year-on-year.

The company employs more than 1,300 employees across its 41-strong store network and Regional Distribution Centre in Nutt’s Corner, Co. Antrim.

