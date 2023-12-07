DFI Beds ‘drives’ exposure for Cancer Fund for Children with new charity initiative

Launched on the 29th of November, at its retail showroom in Dungannon, DFI Beds have introduced a new charitable initiative, which provides charities and charitable organisations with a unique platform to showcase their messaging on a DFI Beds delivery van in a bid to drive awareness and generate funds.

Cancer Fund for Children is the first charity to partner with DFI Beds on the initiative, which will see the charity’s messaging and fundraising information placed on one DFI Beds’ van. With DFI Beds travelling throughout the Island of Ireland five days a week, racking up thousands of miles, the initiative provides a huge opportunity for exposure for Cancer Fund for Children, aiming increase the reach of its messaging and raise vital funds for the charity.

The charitable initiative will operate on a quarterly rotation, with DFI Beds offering a different charity the chance to be featured each quarter, shining a spotlight on a diverse range of charitable causes throughout the year and increasing visibility of their messaging throughout Ireland.

DFI Beds

Speaking about the initiative, Cancer Fund for Children’s Director of Income Generation and Communications, Siobhan Hanley, commented, “We are so delighted to be the first charity to be a part of this amazing initiative. Our mission is to ensure that no child faces cancer alone and DFI Beds has given us this opportunity to spread the word about Cancer Fund for Children all around Ireland and reach even more people with our message.

“DFI Beds have been nothing short of brilliant. Initiatives like this help us to raise vital funds to ensure that children facing cancer get the support they deserve.”

Managing Director of DFI Beds, Brian McCann added, “We are really pleased to be bringing Cancer Fund for Children message on the road with DFI Beds, reaching new audiences and creating a new fundraising opportunity for this organisation that provides such vital services for young people living with cancer.

“We are thrilled to be launching this initiative, using our van to increase the exposure of a different charity every quarter by displaying their messaging and fundraising information on our van as they deliver to locations across the island of Ireland.

“I would like to give a special thank you to Michael McCaul, owner of McCaul’s Signage in Newry. Michael’s exceptional design expertise transformed our van, seamlessly integrating Cancer Fund for Children’s logo and call to action, ensuring perfection in every detail.”

Cancer Fund for Children extends its dedicated support to children and young people with a cancer diagnosis or navigating life alongside a parent with cancer. The charity helps families within the comfort of their homes, in the community, in hospital, and at Daisy Lodge in Newcastle, Co. Down, a purpose-built therapeutic centre for families across the island of Ireland affected by cancer, providing an opportunity for them to spend quality time together in a safe and supportive environment, far removed from the pressures of cancer treatment and hospital wards. Cancer Fund for Children have further plans to open a second Daisy Lodge in Co. Mayo.