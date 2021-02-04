Wilsons Auctions – here to help NI businesses release equity from assets

Wilsons Auctions is the leading provider of premium asset advisory and remarketing services across the UK and Ireland, with expertise to assist businesses through the current challenging trading conditions.

With a reputation of providing responsive customer service and dynamic commercial solutions, Wilsons Auctions can offer businesses across Northern Ireland its dynamic and experienced team, to manage their needs in providing alternative routes in generating revenue, by freeing up the equity in their assets.

In addition to its industry leading auction and valuation services, Wilsons Auctions offers an asset advisory service. Combining a multi-disciplinary team of advisory experts who encompass valuation, insolvency, logistics, asset/property securing, marketing and IT specialists, and who, as a team, can consult on behalf of a wide variety of clients with the same tailor-made precision that has become synonymous with Wilsons Auctions.

Following an increased demand for this type of service, Wilsons Auctions Director Ricky Wilson explained, “We have witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of clients, both locally and internationally, turning to Wilsons Auctions for more than the traditional auction-led solution to their business challenges. The pandemic has and will unfortunately continue to impact many businesses, significantly affecting cash flow into their business.

“At Wilsons Auctions we provide tailored solutions for each client, whether they have one asset to sell or hundreds, and we can walk them through the services we have on offer. In addition, Wilsons Auctions can provide valuations on any asset, collection and secure storage and, when remarketing assets, our clients can rest assured that they are receiving the best possible exposure through our extensive buyer database, our website which attracts 38 million visits per year and our press coverage which in the past year achieved a global reach of 1 billion,” he added.

The asset advisory service is utilised by a range of clients, from small businesses to multinational blue-chip companies and from financial institutions and accountants to government bodies.

“As we continue into 2021, we are here to offer help to any business navigating through this very challenging time,” he continued. “We have specialist departments in vehicles, plant and machinery – including agriculture, engineering, manufacturing, land and property, aviation and marine, retail and hospitality, fine art and jewellery and, over the last few years, we have even been auctioning cryptocurrencies for government bodies.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic we have had a range of companies approach us to see if we can help release equity in their assets, from large shops who have aged stock sitting in their warehouse to logistics companies with trucks and trailers not being used. We are happy to provide initial valuations on assets for the company or their accountants so they can decide on their next steps.”

The process is very simple once the client decides what assets to sell, as Wilsons Auctions dedicated team looks after the full auction process from collection to selling by public auction.

“As the tried and trusted auctioneer and valuer, our online auctions are an excellent way to sell assets in today’s climate, as they are open to a global audience, from the comfort and safety of their desktop or mobile device. We are seeing very strong prices for many different kinds of assets, which is why we are in contract with many government departments, main dealers, large wholesalers and manufacturers – as they see an auction as a fast and efficient remarketing method,” he concluded.

For further information email [email protected] or go to www.wilsonsauctions.com or follow on Facebook @wilsonsauctionsltd or go to @wilsonsauctions on Twitter and Instagram.