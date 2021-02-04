Top lifestyle PR Karen McNamara joins Clearbox 

Karen McNamara, a leading PR Director who has worked with the Rolling Stones and was part of the on-site communications team at the Royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, has joined PR and social media agency Clearbox to head up the company’s lifestyle brands.

Karen McNamara has joined Clearbox to lead the agency’s lifestyle team, working on clients including Bushmills Irish Whiskey, The Sexton, Universal Pictures and some exciting new brands that will be announced shortly.

London-based, Lancashire-born Karen has 15 years of experience in PR spanning a wide roster of campaigns. Notable clients from previous agencies include The Rolling Stones, where she handled everything from band member representation to tour PR, events and album releases; plus a number of world-famous artists, brands, festivals and gigs.

Karen currently looks after UK tour publicity for Bryan Adams and Michael Bublé. She has also managed European PR for Hugh Jackman’s first-ever global tour The Man. The Music. The Show.

Before joining Clearbox, Karen launched London’s Rathbone Boxing Club to the UK fitness market, and managed international PR campaigns for Sweden’s prestigious Polar Music Prize. In 2011, she was chosen by Clarence House to be part of the on-site communications team for the Royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

On joining Clearbox, Karen said: “I’m delighted to be working alongside Claire and the talented team at Clearbox. What really appeals to me is their refreshing approach, from client work and campaigns to how they support and nurture their PR team. It’s a company full of great people with big ideas and enviable clients. To me, it was a no brainer and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Clearbox General Manager Claire Best added: “Karen’s career path is one of the most inspiring we’ve ever come across and we’re honoured that she’s chosen to join Clearbox. Our clients will benefit hugely from her brilliant experience, and she’ll be a major motivational force on the development of our young team. We’re so excited that she’s joined our agency.”

Clearbox is an independently owned PR and social media agency with operations in Belfast and the UK mainland. The company specialises in regional PR and social campaigns for brands such as Amazon, 3EN, Boyzlife, Bushmills Irish Whiskey, The Sexton and Zoopla.